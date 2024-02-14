Helldivers 2 will "never" add a PvP mode because the dev wants to "reduce toxic elements"

Helldivers 2 is a video game with guns in it, which means somebody out there is clamoring for it to add a PvP mode, seemingly ignoring the fact that its lethal friendly fire means PvP is always at your fingertips . But according to CEO and creative director Johan Pilestedt of developer Arrowhead, a PvP mode is "never" going to happen because the inevitable toxicity ain't worth it.

Pilestedt fielded the idea in a recent Twitter exchange. "We'll 'never' add a PvP-mode," he said firmly. "This is to reduce toxic elements from the community. We want an environment that's supportive, fun and where we all are fighting on the same side!"

Another user argued that it's a shame to see "another developer scared to add PvP to their game," and Pilestedt was having none of it. "Not scared," he shot back. "Just we don't want the toxicity that naturally comes with it. There are plenty, actually most, games that provide PvP. We make games for people that just want to have a challenging time with friends but in a PvE setting." He closes with a nod to Escape from Tarkov, his recommendation for anyone after PvP.

This was all spun off from a post using Helldivers 2 as a bludgeon to hit Call of Duty, with some drawing arbitrary comparisons between the two games. Pilestedt agreed that it's foolish to compare a co-op game of this scale with a juggernaut like Call of Duty, adding that "we will do our best to build Helldivers 2 into a long lasting and successful game and a beloved IP. But it hasn't happened overnight. This is just the beginning."

Helldivers 2 is off to a great start, with Arrowhead now on a hiring spree as it struggles to keep up with player demand . It has had some stumbles, like a rolled-back PC patch that ended up making things worse , but the game's been running perfectly for me and many others.