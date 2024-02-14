Helldivers 2 players discover that its lethal friendly fire also applies to enemies, and getting bugs to destroy each other is my kind of meta

It turns out Helldivers 2 has friendly fire between enemies, not just players.

You've got to be really careful where you shoot, or land, in Helldivers 2 - one wrong move and you can easily shoot a teammate in the back of the head and kill them. It turns out the same rule kind of applies to the enemy Terminids in Helldivers 2 as well, as shown in the clip below.

The player leads the Charger right into the line of fire of a Bile Titan, and whether that was deliberate or not, the latter then spews toxic goo all over the Charger, cutting through its armor and killing it. That's one pretty genius way to deal with a Charger, except now I suppose the player is left facing the Bile Titan itself.

It turns out some Helldivers 2 players have quietly been making strategies surrounding friendly fire. One commenter writes that when you're faced with two Bile Titans at once (which is unfortunately very easy), you can stand between them and have them projectile vomit on each other - provided you're quick enough to get out of the way.

One commenter even claims that you can make Bile Titans kill themselves. If you can get them close enough to a wall, and then have them spray their gloop at you when you're atop said wall, some of the goo will apparently explode on the wall and seriously hurt them - if not outright killing them.

Another commenter reveals that Chargers can destroy their allies, and while this might not sound like a huge surprise considering many Terminids are smaller than the Chargers, they can apparently destroy Terminid nests when charging too. If you're low on ammo or Stratagems, definitely consider employing this daring tactic as a last resort in the future.

