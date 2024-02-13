Helldivers 2 PC patch rolled back after "significant" performance issues is now live on PS5

A new Helldivers 2 patch on PC has been rolled back because of performance issues, but the same patch has now gone live on PS5 without a hitch.

On February 12, Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios announced a new PC patch, via the Steam forums. Server capacity and login issues were two key areas addressed in the new patch, as were progression and mission rewards not being properly granted, a problem that's hounded Helldivers 2 since launch earlier this month.

Just a few hours later, however, the patch was rolled back on PC. "We have rolled back the patch due to some users experiencing significant degradation in performance. The mission reward fix will not be affected by this," an Arrowhead Game Studios spokesperson told users in the game's official Discord channel.

This means that previous improvements to server capacity, login issues, progression rewards, and error message readability are all now gone for PC players of Helldivers 2. There's still good news to be had here though: the mission reward issue that stopped rewards being properly given should still be remedied.

That same patch is now live on PS5, but apparently without all the problems that caused the PC patch to be rolled back. "We have rolled out a patch for PS5 that primarily addresses server capacity, login capacity progression and mission rewards, same as the PC patch from yesterday," the same spokesperson wrote in the Discord channel earlier today, February 13.

"We do not anticipate that there will be performance problems with the patch for PS5. We are currently investigating that issue with the PC build from yesterday," the developer added. Here's hoping it doesn't take long for the Helldivers 2 developers to roll the PC patch back out with all its fixes.

Read our guide on how to unlock weapons in Helldivers 2 for a deep dive into how to earn the best gear to defend Super Earth.