Helldivers 2 genius creates ‘War Monitor’ app for your phone and watch - and of course it plays Stratagem Hero

One super-dedicated Helldivers 2 player has developed an app for iOS devices which monitors the status of the Galactic War, and even lets you play Stratagem Hero on the go.

The app is called 'Stratagem Hero,' and it's available right now on the App Store. You can keep an eye on the ongoing Galactic War effort in Helldivers 2 from the comfort of your phone, PC, or even Apple Watch.

This is pretty crucial for keeping an eye on which planets might potentially need reinforcements. If you see a fight that's going badly on a planet like Mantes, for example, which Super Earth's soldiers have historically struggled to liberate from the Automatons, you could pull up all the data you need on your phone or watch and join the fight.

That's not all the app does though - it's also a portable version of Stratagem Hero. The rapid button-pressing game can be found in Helldivers 2 right now in every Super Destroyer ship, and tasks you with inputting the commands for Stratagems as quickly as possible. This would be a really great way of memorizing the inputs for certain Stratagems like the Orbital Strike.

If you've ever thought about claiming the Stratagem Hero world record from the player who attained a score of 5.8 million after four hours of practicing, this app is for you. Just don't try playing Stratagem Hero on your watch while you're walking around - that could end badly if you're not looking where you're going.

