Put your hands together for Helldiver 2's fastest Stratagem caller, who hit 5.8 million points in Stratagem Hero after 4 hours and presumably can't feel his fingers

A Helldivers 2 streamer claims to have set the game's highest score for the in-game Stratagem Hero minigame, and who are we to disagree?

If you didn't already know (because hey, you might have been too busy actually defending Super Earth), Helldivers 2 has a minigame hidden towards the back of the Super Destroyer ships. It's called 'Stratagem Hero,' and basically tasks players with inputting all the commands for every Stratagem in the game as rapidly as possible to attain the highest score.

Now, one streamer thinks they've broken the in-game record for Stratagem Hero. Seen just below, streamer OozmaERBS somehow manages to chain a score of 5,805,920 by hammering in the command inputs for Stratagems like the Railgun, Guard Dog, Orbital Airstrike, and more. That seemingly puts them head and shoulders over every other Helldivers 2 democracy enthusiast.

According to the Stratagem Hero interface itself, the next highest scores are 999,999 from three different people. However, those scores will likely be benchmarks from developer Arrowhead Game Studios for other players to beat. OozmaERBS certainly passes, then.

OozmaERBS is a level 40 Marshal in Helldivers 2, so it's fairly safe to say they've seen their fair share of action in the shooter to date. This is probably why they've got some of the command inputs for Stratagems down and can be inputted in less than two seconds. To be honest, I don't know how the hell they've managed this. They must be a lethal Mortal Kombat player.

We've seen other seriously impressive Stratagem Hero records recorded previously since Helldivers 2 launched last month. Take the feat just below for example - it might be less than a quarter of what OozmaERBS has managed, but the player absolutely nails a lot of the commands here. This only further improves what a rapid talent OozmaERBS is.

