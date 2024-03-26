Helldivers 2 patch fixes the game-crashing weapons that are vital to taking back Mantes from everyone's least-favorite faction

A new Helldivers 2 patch remedies a fair few issues with the game's Arc-based weapons, which should help fight the Automatons.

The new Helldivers 2 patch is surprisingly small in what it does. Crucially, though, the update addresses several issues with Arc-based weapons, one of which was prominently used in the shooter because it's in the latest Warbond.

To sum up, Helldivers 2 will no longer freeze when you're firing shots from the Arc Shotgun or when the Arc Thrower and Tesla Tower Stratagem unleash lightning bolts toward an enemy. Cutting out just about half the game's Arc-based arsenal due to freezing was anything but ideal for Super Earth's soldiers.

The Arc Shotgun can be found in the latest Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge Warbond. Since the Cutting Edge Warbond went live as the new 'Battle Pass' earlier this month, it's been a popular weapon in Helldivers 2, so you can see why Arrowhead rolled out a small patch to address the freezes with the shotgun quickly.

Arc weapons are also a really important part of Helldivers 2 because they're excellent at countering the dreaded Automaton hordes. Considering Helldivers 2 players are struggling to persuade others to fight the Automatons and liberate planets like Mantes right now, perhaps these fixes for the Arc-based weapons could help their plight.

