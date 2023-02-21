Hellboy reboot gets director, plot details, and an R rating

Mike Mignola's iconic independent superhero Hellboy is getting a reboot once again.

Brian Taylor (Crank, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance) is set to direct from a script by Mignola himself alongside his frequent Dark Horse Comics collaborator Chris Golden. Titled Hellboy: The Crooked Man, the film is set to begin production next month in Bulgaria.

Per Deadline (opens in new tab), the reboot will see Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia. There, they discover a small community haunted by witches, led by a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past: the Crooked Man. The Crooked Man comic first hit shelves in July 2008.

"The Crooked Man is a departure from all previous Hellboy films where Mike Mignola and the creator of the comics will finally shepherd an authentic version of his stories and characters in film form," said Millennium Media’s President Jeffrey Greenstein. "This is the first in the series of films that will captivate audiences in familiar (and new) ways. Brian Taylor is an expert across the board, and I couldn’t think of a better person to bring this story to life to show our audience this different and original Hellboy slate of films."

The first Hellboy film, directed and co-written by Guillermo Del Toro, premiered in 2004 to modest box office success and starred Ron Perlman in the titular role. A sequel, Hellboy II: The Golden Army, was released in 2008 and earned an Academy Award nom for Best Makeup.

A third film was cancelled, and we wouldn't hear from the half-demon again for over a decade. In 2019, a reboot of the unfinished trilogy starring David Harbour and directed by Neil Marshall (The Descent) was both a critical and commercial failure.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.