The first trailer for Heart of Stone has finally arrived – and Netflix's upcoming espionage thriller looks action-packed.

The new clip, which premiered at the streamer's Tudum event, introduces us to Rachel Stone, played by Gal Gadot, a spy who's leading not just a double, but a triple life. By day, Rachel works in tech for MI6, hacking systems but staying out of the field. Also by day, she's an agent for the Charter, a mysterious organization committed to "keeping peace in a turbulent world."

The Charter is able to do this with the help of the Heart, an extremely powerful piece of artificial intelligence that has the ability to "crash a market or drop a plane out of the sky" – according to the voice in the trailer, "if you own the Heart, you own the world." It's bad news, then, when a mysterious hacker, played by Alia Bhatt, seizes control of it.

It's not all AI and supercomputers, though. The trailer teases a series of jaw-dropping action scenes that include Gadot's Rachel parachuting off the side of the Alps, jumping from a moving motorcycle, and diving from an aircraft mid-flight. We also get a glimpse of one of Rachel's fellow spies at MI6, played by Jamie Dornan, her handler, played by Sophie Okonedo, and the Charter's tech whizz, played by Matthias Schweighöfer.

