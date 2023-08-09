Heart of Stone director Tom Harper says he'd be keen for the upcoming spy movie to crossover with one specific Netflix Original – and the idea makes perfect sense when you consider who's involved in both titles.

In a new interview with ComicBook.com, the filmmaker said he'd love to see Gal Gadot's MI6 agent Rachel Stone cross paths with the characters from Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves, which Matthias Schweighöfer – who's in Heart of Stone – directed and starred in. (You still with us?)

"This would be crazy," Schweighöfer chimed in. "The Army of Thieves franchise?Imagine Jack of Hearts meeting Ludwig Dieter? That would be really fun."

"I think this is it. This is the one we've got to make, you know? Who directs it, though? That's the question." Harper added. Whoever helms it, we're into the idea.

Also starring Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan, Heart of Stone follows Rachel as she's tasked with safe-guarding her covert peacekeeping organization's cutting edge technology, when it becomes threatened by a villainous hacker. On the flip side, Army of Thieves centers on a bunch of... well, thieves, who were recruited by a mysterious woman to break into a number of impossible-to-crack safes around the world. While it's not immediately obvious how those two worlds would collide, both outings feature espionage, criminal activity and globe-trotting, which is a decent enough start...

Army of Thieves is streaming now, while Heart of Stone releases on Friday, August 11. For more, check out our guide to the best Netflix thrillers for some viewing inspiration.

