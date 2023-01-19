HBO Max is removing some of its best movies and shows this month

HBO Max is losing more of its fan-favorite TV and movie library – including the John Wick trilogy and some of DC’s best animated series.

From January 31, dozens of movies and shows are being removed from the streaming service. Among the most notable HBO Max outgoings are John Wick 1-3, 12 Years a Slave, Chinatown, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the Jurassic Park trilogy, and Zero Dark Thirty.

Perhaps more concerning in the wake of Warner Bros. cuts and cancelations is the fact that multiple DC animated shows are departing with no new streaming home announced.

Batman: The Brave and the Bold, plus DCAU series Justice League and its follow-up Justice League Unlimited, will no longer be available to stream anywhere from February.

Raised by Wolves, The Time Traveler’s Wife, and Westworld were all removed from HBO Max last year. A handful of beloved animated shows, including O.K. K.O. and Infinity Train were also taken down. Scoob, Batman: The Caped Crusader, and Looney Tunes musical Bye Bye Bunny have all also been shelved during pre-production after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

The full list of movies and shows departing HBO Max on January 31 is below:

12 Years A Slave

Abduction

Amityville 3-D

Amityville 2: The Possession

Aquaman (1967)

At Close Range

At First Sight

Bananas

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Biker Boyz,

Boogie

Borg vs. McEnroe

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic

Cellular

The Champ

Chinatown

Chocolate City

Chopped: Holiday

Chopped: Thanksgiving

Code of Silence

Confidence

Daybreakers

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Fools Rush In

Gang Related

Good Deeds

Head of the Class

Holiday Baking Championship season 7

Holiday Baking Championship season 8

Horsemen

Hyde Park on the Hudson

I, Robot, 2004

Jeff, Who Lives At Home

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park 3

Justice League

Justice League Unlimited

Kick-Ass 2

Land

Le Divorce

Life of Pi

Little Men

Macbeth

Much Ado About Nothing

The New Adventures of Old Christine

The Next Karate Kid

Nostalgia

Rango

Riddick

Rules of Engagement

Running Scared

School Ties

Solaris

Soul Food

Source Code

Suite Francaise

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Book Thief

The Care Bears Movie

The Con is On

The Core

The Dead Zone

The Help

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Next Three Days

The One I Love

The Possession

The Untouchables

Thirteen

Transcendence

Two Can Play That Game

West Side Story (1961)

Zero Dark Thirty

