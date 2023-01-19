HBO Max is removing some of its best movies and shows this month

HBO Max is losing more of its fan-favorite TV and movie library – including the John Wick trilogy and some of DC’s best animated series.
From January 31, dozens of movies and shows are being removed from the streaming service. Among the most notable HBO Max outgoings are John Wick 1-3, 12 Years a Slave, Chinatown, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the Jurassic Park trilogy, and Zero Dark Thirty.
Perhaps more concerning in the wake of Warner Bros. cuts and cancelations is the fact that multiple DC animated shows are departing with no new streaming home announced.
Batman: The Brave and the Bold, plus DCAU series Justice League and its follow-up Justice League Unlimited, will no longer be available to stream anywhere from February.
Raised by Wolves, The Time Traveler’s Wife, and Westworld were all removed from HBO Max last year. A handful of beloved animated shows, including O.K. K.O. and Infinity Train were also taken down. Scoob, Batman: The Caped Crusader, and Looney Tunes musical Bye Bye Bunny have all also been shelved during pre-production after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.
The full list of movies and shows departing HBO Max on January 31 is below:
- 12 Years A Slave
- Abduction
- Amityville 3-D
- Amityville 2: The Possession
- Aquaman (1967)
- At Close Range
- At First Sight
- Bananas
- Batman: The Brave and the Bold
- Biker Boyz,
- Boogie
- Borg vs. McEnroe
- Care Bears: Unlock the Magic
- Cellular
- The Champ
- Chinatown
- Chocolate City
- Chopped: Holiday
- Chopped: Thanksgiving
- Code of Silence
- Confidence
- Daybreakers
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- Fools Rush In
- Gang Related
- Good Deeds
- Head of the Class
- Holiday Baking Championship season 7
- Holiday Baking Championship season 8
- Horsemen
- Hyde Park on the Hudson
- I, Robot, 2004
- Jeff, Who Lives At Home
- John Wick
- John Wick: Chapter 2
- John Wick: Chapter 3
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park 3
- Justice League
- Justice League Unlimited
- Kick-Ass 2
- Land
- Le Divorce
- Life of Pi
- Little Men
- Macbeth
- Much Ado About Nothing
- The New Adventures of Old Christine
- The Next Karate Kid
- Nostalgia
- Rango
- Riddick
- Rules of Engagement
- Running Scared
- School Ties
- Solaris
- Soul Food
- Source Code
- Suite Francaise
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
- The Book Thief
- The Care Bears Movie
- The Con is On
- The Core
- The Dead Zone
- The Help
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- The Next Three Days
- The One I Love
- The Possession
- The Untouchables
- Thirteen
- Transcendence
- Two Can Play That Game
- West Side Story (1961)
- Zero Dark Thirty
For a look ahead to what's coming to the small screen this year, here's our guide to new TV shows.