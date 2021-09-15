HBO boss explains Lovecraft Country cancellation

HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys has explained why Lovecraft Country was cancelled.

"When you make the decision to not go forward with a show, it's usually a confluence of factors," he told Variety. "And that was the case here. It has to be something we think makes sense for us. In this case, we couldn't get there."

He added: "I don't think it would be fair to point at any one particular thing. I think that the work Misha [Green, showrunner] did, and the recognition that it got, this doesn't change any of that."

Green recently revealed more about her plans for season 2, which would have involved the US, now the Sovereign States of America, split into four sections – with one area, the Whitelands, flooded with zombies as a result of The Origin spell.

In a statement on the cancellation, HBO said: "We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey."

Lovecraft Country starred Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, Courtney B Vance, and the late Michael K. Williams. Based on Matt Ruff's novel of the same name, the series saw Atticus Freeman (Majors) on a cross-country journey in the '50s, searching for his father. Along the way, he and his friends faced Lovecraftian monsters and the horrors of the racist Jim Crow-era.

The show was nominated for 18 Emmys this year, including Outstanding Drama Series – which only makes its cancellation all the more mystifying.

