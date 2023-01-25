Hawkgirl and/or Hawkman and a new Wonder Woman series or revamp coming this summer

On January 24 and 25, DC released a smorgasbord of information about new titles and events coming in 2023, and it looks like you can add a new or revamped Wonder Woman title and a title starring Hawkgirl, Hawkman, or both in the summer.

The Wonder Woman logo and Hawk logo appear on DC's newly-revamped timeline, which seems to indicate a June launch for Wonder Woman and a July launch for the Hawk-centric title.

The two titles would be part of what DC promised will be 20 new titles published in 2023 as part of its Dawn of DC initiative.

Of course, DC's plans often rapidly change, so you might not want to bet good money on 20 being the final number.

Dawn of DC timeline (Image credit: DC)

DC already has a Wonder Woman ongoing series currently, of course, but a revamped Action Comics that retained its legacy numbering was included in the Dawn of DC launches, so it's possible Wonder Woman's existing title could be revamped.

This current Wonder Woman series sticking around in some form is very likely considering it's due to publish its 800th issue in June, an opportunity DC will not pass up.

But if DC goes the revamp or second title route, the publisher has no shortage of candidates to headline or co-headline a title in addition to Diana.

There's the relatively new Wonder Girl Yara Flor, the recently elevated Nubia who is now Queen of Themyscira, and of course, there's previous Wonder Girls Donna Troy (part of the new Titans series) and Cassie Sandsmark, who recently co-starred in the Dark Crisis: Young Justice limited series.

If Newsarama were betting on a direction we'd suggest Nubia, who recently kind of sort of got to know/"joined" the temporarily-disbanded Justice League, will be the focus of the existing title or a new one.

As for the Hawks, Hawkgirl has lately been the higher-profile hero of the couple, having been a member of the Justice League for several years and the very (very) short-lived hybrid superhero/supervillain team The Totality.

Hawkgirl might finally be due for her own (and first) ongoing series, but the publisher always seems tempted to revive and revamp Hawkman, the poster boy for confusing DC continuity.

And while his logo didn't appear in the timelines, Newsarama suspects DC just signaled the arrival of a new Aquaman series later this year as well.

a page from Lazarus Planet: We Were Once Gods #1 (Image credit: DC)

Whatever DC's plans for Wonder Woman and the Hawks and possibly Aquaman, they'll join a slate that includes the upcoming return of the Justice League (yes, already) in some fashion, a DC event 'Knight Terrors', new Titans, revamped Green Lantern, Cyborg, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and Shazam! titles in May, Green Arrow in April, Unstoppable Doom Patrol in March, a Superman relaunch in February, and January 24's Action Comics #1051.

Not reflected with logos on the timeline but considered part of the Dawn of DC are March's Harley Quinn #28 and an Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent limited series; April's start of a Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow limited series; and June-launching Steelworks and The Penguin titles.

