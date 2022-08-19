Nubia Queen of the Amazons joins the Justice League in November

The newly-restored Justice League (well ... soon to be newly-restored) will get a new member this fall: Nubia, Queen of the Amazons .

To celebrate Nubia's 50th anniversary, DC is once again changing her status quo by having her join one of the most powerful teams in the DC Universe. Nubia and the Justice League Special #1 is a 48-page one-shot exploring the character's reintegration into Man's World as she learns how to work with various members of the JLA.

There's no indication whether Nubia will be a permanent part of the team or if she'll part ways from the other members at the end of the one-shot, but having her join at all is an interesting move.

Nubia became Queen of the Amazons after her predecessor, Hippolyta (AKA Wonder Woman's mom, who's now ascended to godhood) left Themyscira to join the JLA herself. Will Nubia try to occupy both roles at once, or will someone else take her place on the throne?

DC's description for the one-shot teases "a bright new future" for the character, who was created by writer Robert Kanigher and artist Don Heck in 1972.

As DC has expanded the Wonder Woman and Amazonian lore over the last few years, Nubia has spent a fair amount of time in the spotlight – so this teaser, and her new status as a member of the JLA following so closely on the heels of her coronation, make us wonder what else is to come.

Nubia and the Justice League Special #1 is written by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, and Stephanie Williams, with art by Amancay Nahuelpan and Alitha Martinez. The issue features cover art by Travis Moore, Mateus Manhanini, and Joshua 'Sway' Swaby, seen below.

Nubia and the Justice League Special #1 goes on sale November 29. See DC's full November solicitations here at Newsarama.

Could Nubia joining the JLA lead to one of the best Justice League line-ups?