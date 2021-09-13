Hawkeye trailer is coming soon according to Jeremy Renner, plus Hailee Steinfeld shares behind the scenes photo

A Hawkeye behind the scenes photo has been shared by Kate Bishop actor Hailee Steinfeld – and co-star Jeremy Renner has promised the trailer is coming soon.

Steinfeld shared the image of herself in full-Kate Bishop costume to Twitter, though not much can be gleaned from the picture. She appears to be in a house of some kind with graffiti on the windows, and has blood on her cheek. Check it out below.

👀 pic.twitter.com/KfCBxnNvsoSeptember 13, 2021 See more

Renner also took to social media to share the trailer news. In an Instagram Story, he wrote "Hawkeye trailer drops tomorrow!!!!" – so expect to see it on Monday, September 13, as the post was uploaded on Sunday.

(Image credit: Jeremy Renner Instagram)

Along with Renner and Steinfeld, the series will feature Florence Pugh returning as Yelena Belova after making her MCU debut in Black Widow. That movie's post-credits scene set up some tension between the former Widow and Hawkeye, which we're likely to see play out in the show.

Also part of the cast are Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, AKA Echo, Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez, Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne, and Brian d'Arcy James in an unknown role.

"[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she's a big Hawkeye fan," Renner has said of Steinfeld's character. "She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she's such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life."

Hawkeye lands on Disney Plus this November 24.