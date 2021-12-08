Hawkeye episode 4 features a major cameo, and the internet can't handle it

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for Hawkeye episode 4! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode!

Hawkeye episode 4 has arrived, and it brought with it the MCU return of a fan favorite character: Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova.

The showdown between Yelena and Clint Barton was set up way back in Black Widow's post-credits scene, which teased a major confrontation on the horizon for the former Widow and the archer Avenger. Naturally the internet is exploding with excitement at Yelena's return.

"YELENA BELOVA IS BACK I'M CRYING SHAKING SCREAMING," wrote one fan, while another said: "YELENA BELOVA SHE'S HERE"

"KATE AND YELENA NATION WE WON," said another fan, and another noticed a similarity between the Widow and Natasha Romanoff:

#hawkeye spoilers---can we please mention the fact that yelena did natasha’s pose😭 pic.twitter.com/RX0pwMlcRfDecember 8, 2021 See more

"ZERO DIALOGUE AND YET YELENA STOLE THE ENTIRE SHOW AS SHE SHOULD," was another reaction, but this fan was more understated: "Yelena in Hawkeye, we won"

Meanwhile, another fan predicts a friendship forming in the future: "Yelena and Kate gonna be besties for sure, they're too alike to be anything less"

Interestingly enough, Clint didn’t seem to recognize Yelena, so we can assume Natasha didn't share the details of her family at any point between Civil War and Endgame. That also means Hawkeye has no idea why a Black Widow is after him – and since Yelena ended up leaving the fight, it looks like there's a round two on the way.

Hawkeye is releasing weekly on Disney Plus. While you wait for episode 5, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.