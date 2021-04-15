Haunting of Hill House creator to direct new horror movie set on Mars

Mike Flanagan, the man behind the hit Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, has a new horror project in the works, Deadline reports. And this time, it's set in space.

Flanagan will direct an adaptation of the sci-fi horror novel The Season of Passage by Christopher Pike. Although details about the movie are being kept under wraps, the book follows celebrity Dr. Lauren Wagner who was involved in a manned expedition to Mars. But while the world loves and respects her, she's haunted by the mystery of the missing group who went before her – are they dead, or did they meet another fate?

Flanagan is currently adapting another of Pike's novels for Netflix – The Midnight Club, which is currently filming , will be a TV series based on the book of the same name. It follows a group of terminally ill teenagers who meet every night to tell each other scary stories. The cast includes A Nightmare on Elm Street's Heather Langenkamp.

Netflix's designated king of horror has certainly been busy – in December 2020, the writer-director wrapped production on another series for the streamer, Midnight Mass, about an isolated island town that begins to experience strange occurrences after the arrival of a mysterious preacher.

Although much of his recent work has been on the small screen, Flanagan's big-screen directing credits include Doctor Sleep , the sequel to The Shining , and Gerald's Game, a psychological horror that's also based on a Stephen King novel.