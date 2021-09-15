Haunting of Hill House creator explains what it would take to get a third season

Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan has said what it would take to make a third season.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he again confirmed that there are currently no plans for a third installment, and said what would be necessary for more: "One of the things that defines the Haunting anthology for me is that both of them so far are about updating and riffing on existing classic literature."

The Haunting of Hill House is based on Shirley Jackson's novel of the same name, while The Haunting of Bly Manor is based on Henry James' The Turn of the Screw.

"If the stars align in such a way that we decide to go back into the Haunting world, it would have to be so much on that track that we've set up," Flanagan added. "It would have to be with the right piece of IP, it would have to be with the right ghost-centric story, and it would have to really fit with Bly and Hill House."

Back in December 2020, Flanagan said on Twitter: "At the moment there are no plans for more chapters. Never say never, of course, but right now we are focused on a full slate of other [Intrepid] projects for 2021 and beyond. If things change we will absolutely let everyone know!"

Though Flanagan isn't returning to the Haunting anthology just yet, he has got another Netflix series arriving imminently – Midnight Mass is due for release this month. It follows a mysterious priest on the isolated Crockett Island, which soon sees inexplicable events (or are they miracles?) begin to occur.

"Midnight Mass was always so original and important and personal, it just never felt like it was ever going to be a part of that universe," Flanagan explained.

Stephen King has already heaped praise on the new series, so expect great things when Midnight Mass arrives this September 24. Until then, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows to fill out your watchlist.