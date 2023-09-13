Harry Potter TV show producer says the reboot will "explore the books more deeply"

Ahead of the release of his new movie Wonka, which hits the cover of Total Film magazine this month, Harry Potter producer David Heyman gives us an update on the reboot TV series.

The show, which is based on the seven books in J.K. Rowling's series, is in development at MAX. Heyman, who produced all eight installments of the Harry Potter films, is executive producing the series.

"[On Harry Potter] It’s early days," Heyman tells Total Film. "We haven’t even hired a writer to begin writing. It’s a bit early. But hopefully [it will be] something that’s very special, and gives us an opportunity to see the books, and to enjoy a series which explores the books more deeply."

Heyman's full interview appears in the September 14 issue of Total Film. Inside, he speaks alongside director Paul King about Wonka, the upcoming origin story of the famous chocolatier. Interestingly too, it sounds like there's an unexpected link between Harry Potter and Wonka.

"In a way, loving Dahl was one of the beginnings of my interest in Harry Potter," Heyman adds to Total Film. "There’s a connection. It’s family but there’s an irreverence to them. There’s a sense of mischief and play which I really enjoy."

Wonka is released in theaters on December 15.

