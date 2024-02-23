The Harry Potter TV show is coming to our TV screens in 2026 – and that’s just the beginning of "a decade of new stories"

Warner Bros. has revealed that the new Harry Potter TV show is coming in 2026.

"We’ve not been shy about our excitement around Harry Potter," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said during a fourth-quarter earnings call (H/T The Hollywood Reporter ). "The last film was made more than a dozen years ago."

Zaslav also revealed that he has been in talks with series author J.K. Rowling about the upcoming series, which is set to debut on the Max streaming service – as well as promising a "decade of new stories" in the Wizarding World.

"I was in London a few weeks ago with [HBO boss Casey Bloys] and [Warner Bros’ TV’s Channing Dungey] and we spent some real time with J.K. and her team."

Zaslav continued, "Both sides are thrilled to be reigniting this franchise. Our conversations were great, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead. We can’t wait to share a decade of new stories with fans around the world on Max."

Reports of the Harry Potter TV series first arrived in 2021, with it being greenlit in 2023.

In a statement at the time, the Max streamer outlined its plan for the Harry Potter TV series: "The stories from each of Rowling’s Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for," it wrote.

"The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

The release of the upcoming Harry Potter TV show has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling’s public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy for more information.