Harrison Ford was surprised with an honorary Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The Hollywood legend was in town to attend the premiere of his upcoming movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which sees him reprise the role of the titular archaeologist for the first time in 15 years.

"I'm very touched. I'm very moved by this. You know, I love you too," he said to the audience after being presented the award on stage, following a long thank you from festival director Thierry Fermaux. "You give my life purpose and meaning, and I'm grateful for that."

Directed by Logan's James Mangold, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to be a star-studded affair, with Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, and Antonio Banderas all attached. John Rhys-Davies is on board to play Sallah, a character from the previous films, as well.

Specific plot details have yet to be revealed, beyond the fact that Indy teams up with Phoebe Waller Bridge's Helena Shaw to retrieve an artifact that can change the course of history – and that Jones squares off against Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi who works for NASA. We know, too, that some of the movie is set in 1969, against the backdrop of the United States and Soviet Union space race.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases in US and UK cinemas on June 30. While we wait for its release, why not check out our list of the best upcoming movies heading our way.