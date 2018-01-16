Hardy Boyz and Beth Phoenix return to WWE 2K18 as part of final DLC pack

Fans of WWE 2K18 have had a rollercoaster few months, with the fight sim still exhibiting critical bugs months after release – but there’s a bit of good news for them today with its final DLC pack now available for download.

The pack, entitled Enduring Icons, delivers five additional stars to 2K18’s already colossal roster, the biggest of which are Matt and Jeff Hardy. The Hardy Boyz returned to Vince McMahon’s wrestling circus in April after a successful stint in rival company TNA, and in both cases its their first WWE game appearance for some time. Matt last featured in WWE Smackdown vs Raw 2011, while Jeff exited the series – until now – after predecessor Smackdown vs Raw 2010.

Also back following a considerable absence is Beth Phoenix, AKA The Glamazon. A four-time WWE Champion, Phoenix was inducted into the company's Hall Of Fame last year, and this represents her sixth videogame appearance – the last in WWE 13. She’s also the real life wife of Edge. (The terribly haired wrestler, as opposed to the terribly hatted guitarist.)

Rounding out the pack are ‘80s super heels Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson, collectively known as the Rock ’N Roll Express.

The pack is available for PS4, Xbox One and PC for £7.99, with a Switch equivalent coming at a later date.

With all DLC now out in the wild, one would hope developer Yuke’s will switch its focus to fixing the foibles that have hamstrung the game since release. For instance, Universe mode still makes it impossible to delete preset AI promos, and regularly creates cards with a different number of matches to that specified by the user. That’s not cool – and having to wait until 2K19 for a fix is plainly unacceptable.

This isn't the first DLC release for WWE 2K18 – back in November we got one containing Elias, Drew McIntyre, Aleister Black, Ruby Riot and Lars Sullivan.