I gathered the Dragon Balls and asked Shenron for a Sparking Zero discount this Black Friday

It feels like an age since we last got a Budokai Tenkaichi game, so the second Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero was announced, I was excited. My partner and I had the collector's edition pre-ordered the second it was humanely possible, and neither of us are that much into the fighting game scene. The allure of not just a new Dragon Ball game but one that features What If scenarios and 182 characters was enough to draw us in.

Now, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is just $49.99 at Amazon, a whole 29% off its MSRP of $69.99. If the allure of a price cut isn't enough to grab your attention, then the fact the Dragon Ball game hasn't been out for long should. Normally it can take way longer to see a saving of $30, so there's no doubt this is one of the best Black Friday PS5 deals I've come across so far.



Price drops where physical PS5 games are concerned aren't a rarity. In fact, there's a plethora of 2024 game releases this year that have had their MSRPs slashed this Black Friday. Typically, if you wait a few months you'll see the prices come down for even huge AAA PS5 games outside of any big sales event. But in little over a month Sparking Zero and other PS5 games like Life is Strange Double Exposure, Silent Hill 2, and Metaphor: ReFantazio have all been discounted this Black Friday, and I'm happy to see it.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Sparking Zero is a Dragon Ball fan's dream wrapped up in video-game form and now it's received its debut discount thanks to Amazon's Black Friday gaming deals. The fighting game, which only launched a little over a month ago, is now $30 off its MSRP of $69.99, taking the price all the way down to $49.99. Buy it if:



✅ You grew up with Dragon Ball

✅ You've watched the entire anime series

✅You can't get enough of the Budokai Tenkaichi games Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't like fighting games

❌ You aren't a Dragon Ball fan Price check: Walmart: $49.94 | Best Buy: $49.99 UK: £52.95 at Amazon

Should you buy Dragon Ball: Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero?

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

If you aren't a huge Dragon Ball fan, move along. Sparking Zero is the kind of game that while general fighting fanatics may get a kick out of it, it's really made entirely for the most dedicated of fans. The kinda fans who were once kids practicing their Kamekameha's in the playground, and who still wish more than anything to be Super Saiyan.

I'll be the first to admit that I haven't actually yet managed to play a lot of Sparking Zero. Since it arrived at my door my partner, who is the biggest Dragon Ball fan I know, snapped it up and it's been sitting in the PS5 ever since. I knew that, upon release, my time with the console would be limited, but I didn't appreciate just how much content was there for my partner to devour.

While I have been able to sneak in some local multiplayer time, where I won a few matches as my girl Android 18, I was taken aback but how much they'd added to Sparking Zero. The Episode Battles let you experience the iconic arcs from the anime through different perspectives, and that's where the 'what if' moments come into play. There are also custom battles, where you can create your own scenarios (like fan fiction come to life) and upload them online for fellow Dragon Ball fans to play. On top of all that, there's also tournament mode, where you face off against other players online or on CPUs while sticking to your own set rules.

The game is still missing some of my favorite characters (I'm looking at you Android 21) but everyone from Goku, and his many forms, to my fave Ribrianne, is lovingly created with stunning 3D models that bring Akira Toriyama's art style to life. The music isn't too shabby either, and you'll likely have Cha-La Head-Cha-La stuck in your head for the rest of Black Friday. If you have some Dragon Ball-shaped nostalgia in your heart for the series, you owe it to yourself to pick up Sparking Zero for just $49.99 at Amazon while you still can.

If Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero isn't your thing then check out our Black Friday PS5 deals hub for a ton of savings off even more big 2024 releases. If you have plenty to play but need more space to play them, our Black Friday PS5 SSD deals hub has a ton of storage solutions for you.