You can now get a PS5 for just $299.99, the perfect price for me to grab a second

Most of us will prefer to pick up a fancy games console brand spanking new. If not to ensure there are no ugly bumps and bruises on our expensive bit of tech, but for a little piece of mind. But, as we all well know, new consoles can be a serious drain on the bank account. Never mind, not everyone can budget for the latest and greatest machine Sony pops out.



I'm a firm believer that we should all be able to have current-gen gaming experiences, no matter the budget. Thankfully, deals like this refurbished launch model PS5 for just $299.99 at Best Buy can make that a reality. Typically, the Sony console would have an MSRP of $499, but this Geek Squad Certified Refurbished version knocks off a whole $200, dropping it down to the same price as the much less powerful Nintendo Switch.



Even second-hand, the PS5 comes with the most important bits - a DualSense wireless controller and all the cables you need to hook it up to your TV. If you're still worried about the condition it ends up in, there's also 90 days warranty included according to the Best Buy listing. There will always be a chance it'll have some slight scratches as a secondhand machine. But if I were you, I'd focus on which PS5 accessories and games you could pick up with that spare $200 burning a hole in your pocket.

PS5 (Disc Edition) | $499.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - It can be pretty difficult to get hold of a launch PS5, with the Slim and Pro models being more common online. If you do happen to find a launch model disc edition PS5 you can expect a $500 price point to follow. Instead, Best Buy has knocked an astounding $200 off their refurbished Geek Squad-certified launch console, dropping the price down to just $299.99 for the pixel-pushing Sony beast.

✅ You want a current-gen console on a budget

✅ You don't care about the PS5 Pro Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer a more compact version

Price check: Walmart: $484.99 UK: £461.89 at Amazon (Slim Edition)

Should you buy a refurbished PS5?

(Image credit: Future)

Growing up, pretty much every console I owned was second-hand. If it wasn't for my many Scottish cousins getting easily bored in the 90s, I likely wouldn't be writing at this very second and in the job I'm in. The idea of picking up a refurbished console seems pretty normal to me - but I can entirely understand someone's hesitancy.



Just the words 'second hand' or 'refurbished' conjure up those horror images of dusty old consoles and the dirt that lurks inside. And while I can't promise that you won't get any of that with this PS5, that's not what I'd focus on. The main draw is that you can easily upgrade its SSD to make it rival that of the PS5 Slim or the PS5 Pro despite its age.



A pre-owned launch model PS5 won't be as compact as the PS5 Slim or have the graphical performance upgrades of the PS5 Pro, but you can easily upgrade its SSD to match the storage of both consoles. Thanks to the included M2 port, you can pick up one of the best PS5 SSDs and boost the 825GB SSD from anywhere to 1TB, 2TB, or even 4TB.

From the get-go, the loading times of the PS5 are almost nonexistent but having that extra storage will save you from constantly deleting games in favor of new ones. If you end up scouting out PS Plus deals, a subscription that offers new games every month, and a huge library of PS5 games to try, having that extra storage is a lifesaver.



There is a small caveat that SSDs, including ones compatible with the PS5, aren't on the cheap side. But that $200 saved from grabbing a new console can cover SSDs from reputable brands, like the Samsung 990 PRO 1TB. Just remember, the higher the storage capacity, the more it's going to cost you.



Since the release of the Pro last year, I've been musing over grabbing yet another PS5. However, seeing a refurbished launch model this cheap has given me serious thought to picking up a second OG console for my setup instead. I've been using the launch model PS5 for almost four years and it's still going strong, so there's no worry it won't hold up. Mine first PS5 was brand-new, but so long as you make sure to clean yours on the regular, just as you would a gaming PC, your PS5, even refurbished, is sure to still pack a punch.

