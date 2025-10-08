We've still got Black Friday to go, so here are the best Prime Day gaming deals under $100

There are plenty of Prime Day deals under $100 for those of you looking for a nice low price on a new gaming gadget, board game, or chair, and I'm one of the many people who've been scouring Amazon to find those little red 'Big Deal' blocks on great finds.

I'm doing so to help you find a cool new peripheral or addition to your gaming set-up without breaking the bank as, while these can sometimes be rather expensive, Prime Day gaming deals can bring them within reach. What you'll find below are ten of my favorite bargains, all of which cost less than $100 and will be live until midnight tonight. Most of these offers are on gadgets and hardware that cost you a chunk more before the discount, but some are on other great deals that happen to be budget-friendly.

So, in the name of finding the best gadgets for under $100, I've waded through page after page of Amazon deals to find the biggest discounts. My roundup includes hardware that'll help you improve the way your gaming feels, sounds, or looks, and I've sprinkled in some board games for all you analog players out there.

Today's best Prime Day deals

Today's best Prime Day deals under $100

Razer Basilisk V3 | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - If the generous 57% discount in the price of this top-rated gaming mouse weren't enough, then consider that this is a new low price for Prime Day. UK: £69.99 £34.99 at Amazon Read more ▼

Logitech G733 | $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This lightweight gaming headset has dipped down to $75 in the past, but only once and this is the next lowest price. Just note, this low price is only on the lilac model, but other versions have different prices. UK: £139.99 £79 at Amazon Read more ▼

Razer Kishi Ultra | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Razer's top-end mobile gaming controller returns to its lowest-ever price, with a 33% discount taking it below the $100 water line for only the second ever time. UK: £149.99 £75.99 at Amazon Read more ▼

Corsair Void Elite | $109.99 $56.99 at Amazon

Save $43 - This wireless gaming headset is enjoying a meaty 48% discount. The new cost is the cheapest the Void Elite has ever been, albeit only by $3. UK: £99.99 £79.99 at Amazon Read more ▼

Endgame Gear KB65HE | $64.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - The discount Amazon is listing here is a little deceptive, but in a good way; when we tested the Endgame it cost $139.99, though that's no longer its usual retail price. Still, a selling price below $50 is a new low cost for the 65% keyboard. UK: £92.50 at Amazon Read more ▼

Edifier G2000 | $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Different color models of Edifier's portable G2000 speakers have different discounts, but black is the cheapest with $30 off (all other versions are only $4 though). UK: £149.99 £119.99 at Amazon Read more ▼

Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City | $124.99 $80.49 at Amazon

Save $45.50 - This larger board game based on Cyberpunk 2077 isn't actually at its lowest price, as it's hit $70 on two occasions, but it's still a substantial discount at 35% off. UK: £78.15 at Amazon Read more ▼

GTPlayer Gaming Chair | $128 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $28.01 - According to my research, this affordable gaming chair has never cost less than $100 before, so you can pick it up at a nicely reduced price now. UK: £129.99 £110.49 at Amazon Read more ▼

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar | $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon's own-brand soundbar admittedly has gone down to $90 before (quite a bit, in fact), but this is still the lowest price it's ever sold for at 25% off. UK: £119.99 £87.99 at Amazon Read more ▼

Mass Effect: Priority Hagalaz | $49.99 $38.99 at Amazon

Save $11 - This Mass Effect board game is another of the products on this list that's at a new low price, though that's by $1. The RRP used to be higher by $5, making this discount better than it looks. UK: £39 at Amazon Read more ▼

