We've still got Black Friday to go, so here are the best Prime Day gaming deals under $100
Don't spend all your pocket money at once
There are plenty of Prime Day deals under $100 for those of you looking for a nice low price on a new gaming gadget, board game, or chair, and I'm one of the many people who've been scouring Amazon to find those little red 'Big Deal' blocks on great finds.
I'm doing so to help you find a cool new peripheral or addition to your gaming set-up without breaking the bank as, while these can sometimes be rather expensive, Prime Day gaming deals can bring them within reach. What you'll find below are ten of my favorite bargains, all of which cost less than $100 and will be live until midnight tonight. Most of these offers are on gadgets and hardware that cost you a chunk more before the discount, but some are on other great deals that happen to be budget-friendly.
So, in the name of finding the best gadgets for under $100, I've waded through page after page of Amazon deals to find the biggest discounts. My roundup includes hardware that'll help you improve the way your gaming feels, sounds, or looks, and I've sprinkled in some board games for all you analog players out there.
Today's best Prime Day deals
- Nintendo Switch 2: from $449 at Amazon
- Storage: 17% off Lexar 512GB Micro SD Express Card
- Games: Super Mario games starting from $39.99
- Cameras: record-low on Hori Switch 2 camera
- Controllers: 31% off CRKD NitroDeck+
Today's best Prime Day deals under $100
Razer Basilisk V3 | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - If the generous 57% discount in the price of this top-rated gaming mouse weren't enough, then consider that this is a new low price for Prime Day.
Logitech G733 | $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - This lightweight gaming headset has dipped down to $75 in the past, but only once and this is the next lowest price. Just note, this low price is only on the lilac model, but other versions have different prices.
Razer Kishi Ultra | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - Razer's top-end mobile gaming controller returns to its lowest-ever price, with a 33% discount taking it below the $100 water line for only the second ever time.
Corsair Void Elite | $109.99 $56.99 at Amazon
Save $43 - This wireless gaming headset is enjoying a meaty 48% discount. The new cost is the cheapest the Void Elite has ever been, albeit only by $3.
Endgame Gear KB65HE | $64.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Save $15 - The discount Amazon is listing here is a little deceptive, but in a good way; when we tested the Endgame it cost $139.99, though that's no longer its usual retail price. Still, a selling price below $50 is a new low cost for the 65% keyboard.
UK: £92.50 at Amazon
Edifier G2000 | $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - Different color models of Edifier's portable G2000 speakers have different discounts, but black is the cheapest with $30 off (all other versions are only $4 though).
Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City | $124.99 $80.49 at Amazon
Save $45.50 - This larger board game based on Cyberpunk 2077 isn't actually at its lowest price, as it's hit $70 on two occasions, but it's still a substantial discount at 35% off.
UK: £78.15 at Amazon
GTPlayer Gaming Chair | $128 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $28.01 - According to my research, this affordable gaming chair has never cost less than $100 before, so you can pick it up at a nicely reduced price now.
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar | $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - Amazon's own-brand soundbar admittedly has gone down to $90 before (quite a bit, in fact), but this is still the lowest price it's ever sold for at 25% off.
Mass Effect: Priority Hagalaz | $49.99 $38.99 at Amazon
Save $11 - This Mass Effect board game is another of the products on this list that's at a new low price, though that's by $1. The RRP used to be higher by $5, making this discount better than it looks.
UK: £39 at Amazon
Looking for more savings? Swing by Prime Day PC deals for rig price cuts, Prime Day monitor deals for display discounts, and Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals for Ninty's handheld and accessories.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.