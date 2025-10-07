This portable smart monitor saved me from boredom during a power cut in the Scottish Highlands, but it's also cheaper for Prime Day

As somewhat of a tradition, I like to head off to a remote cabin in the Scottish Highlands before big events like Prime Day. Not only does the getaway help me rest up before hunting down offers for all you lovely readers, but it's nice to swap out nature for some analogue activities.

Sadly, this year's retreat lined up with a pretty big storm, and the result was spending a night in a pitch black remote cabin. Thankfully, rather than sitting rocking back in forth in the dark waiting for Jason Vorhees, I was able to keep myself and my partner entertained using the KTC MegPad, A 25-inch portable smart monitor that's down to $349.99 from $499.99 thanks to Prime Day.

KTC MegPad 24-inch portable monitor | $499.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - The MegPad has only been around for a few months, and this is only the second time it has dropped to under $350. The rest of the time, it'll set you back $500, and that's understandable considering you're getting fully blown Android 14 functionality and connectivity. UK: Check at Amazon

Let's just say I decided to take some of my work with me on holiday, as it honestly proves the screen's worth as the best portable monitor. I'm still testing the screen, but the Android display genuinely saved us from going to bed at 10 pm. While every other device within our vicinity effectively flatlined thanks to the power cut, the MegPad and its built-in battery kept serving up access to streaming services and live TV apps.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

The MegPad honestly feels more like an all-in-one PC than a traditional portable monitor. You're getting Android 14 handling all the content, which means you can run mobile games and emulate retro consoles on top of merely accessing things like Disney Plus and Netflix. Now that I'm back home, I'm even experimenting using GeForce Now to give it RTX 5080 abilities, which is impressive for a standalone device.

Please don't laugh, but our "cut off from society" activity during the power cut was watching the masterpiece that is Disney's Cars. For what it's worth, though, I was able to watch the whole film on just 30% battery, and I had admittedly already had it on for around 4 hours beforehand, listening to pop punk tunes on Spotify and watching The Simpsons while making dinner.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

In other words, stamina isn't remotely an issue with the MegPad's 5,000mAh battery, and it easily fulfills KTC promise of a six-hour runtime. Yes, other screens have batteries built in too, but few of them will also be offering up Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and virtually all the same perks of a tablet.

Make no mistake, though, the MegPad is still a portable monitor, and you don't even have to use apps. KTC has cleverly included a USB-C port that'll let you plug in gaming handhelds, laptops, or anything else you have with video output, so you won't have to treat the touchscreen like a mere tablet. This naturally adds incredible versatility for playing games, but it could also help it serve as a secondary screen at your gaming desk when you're not travelling. Or, if you make use of the included LG-inspired remote, you could pitch it up as a bedroom TV.

I'll be sharing my full review once the Prime Day dust settles, but for under $350, the KTC MegPad offers up an incredible portable monitor experience. There are naturally a few obvious caveats, like the fact it uses a fairly standard 1080p 60Hz touchscreen and skips on USB-C for power, but those tradeoffs are far easier to ignore at its current price.

