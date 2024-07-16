The LG OLED C3 has been Prime Day'd, but I'm more tempted by the cheaper B3

I'd be lying if I said I wasn't expecting LG OLED C3 deals to pop up during Prime Day, and it's fantastic to see the high spec gaming TV at its lowest price. That said, I do feel a tiny bit conflicted, as its B3 sibling has also received a price cut. On paper, both screens offer up a similar experience that'll cater to PS5 and Xbox Series X players, which may explain why I'm tempted by the cheaper model.

Okay, here's an LG Prime Day TV deals rundown - the 65-inch LG OLED C3 is currently sitting pretty at Amazon for $1,396.99 (down from $1,596.99) thanks to a 13% price cut, while 65-inch OLED B3 has dropped to $1,196.99 (was $1,496.99). The latter screen is actually sitting at its lowest ever price, whereas the mid-tier display has returned to a previous low that was established in March.

To quote good old Goldilocks, if 65-inch isn't "just right" size-wise, there are also options at either end of the scale. The 55-inch C3 isn't down to its lowest, but it's close enough for me to point out, with a 15% discount bring it down to $1,096.99 from $1,296.99. The massive 77-inch version is also joining in the Prime Day fun, with an equally giant 43% discount chopping it to $1,930.94 rather than $3,499.99.

On the B3 side of things, don't even bother looking at the 55-incher, as it's sitting at the same price as the 65-inch model. The 77-inch model has dropped to $1,796.99 from $2,296.99, which isn't a new low price but still one that's attractive compared to the C3.

LG OLED C3 vs OLED B3 - which TV should you buy this Prime Day?

Obviously there's a difference between the LG OLED C3 and OLED B3, otherwise it'd be a bit silly selling two gaming TVs with the same specs. That said, I'd completely forgive you for think they were duplicate displays at a glance, as both 4K panels feature an 120Hz refresh rate and virtually the same software. I mean, one of the only things you may spot casually is that the latter entry-level screen has two HDMI 2.1 ports compared to four on the C3, but there's surely got to be more to it than that?

Well, the answer is yes, and it comes down to the qualitative experience provided by cheap TVs image processing. Overall, the OLED C3 provides elevated results aided by its a9 AI Processor, resulting in better SDR and HDR brightness. That's going to matter if you love realism when exploring different gaming environments or watching darker TV and movie scenes, as you'll ultimately end up with visuals that look like a window to another world.

To play devil's advocate, I still think the OLED B3's abilities are more than exceptional, and most of you out there aren't going to really know the difference unless you look at both side by side. As someone who used to install large demo screens in stores, I know too well that brands allow two of their own displays to be placed that close together, so unless you're a TV review like a certain person clacking away writing this, you won't get to see that comparison.

So, to circle back to the main question at hand, which LG OLED screen should you buy? I personally believe it comes down to your own personal high end TV exposure. If you've never actually invested in a premium panel and usually stick with budget LED displays, you're going to be more than happy with the B3 and save a few hundo in the process. On the flipside, any of you who crave the latest tech and have already used screens with great HDR and contrast may appreciate the C3 more, and you'll be getting it for less thanks to Prime Day.

