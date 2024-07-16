The LG OLED C3 has been Prime Day'd, but I'm more tempted by the cheaper B3
The LG OLED C3 is competing with its more affordable screen sibling.
I'd be lying if I said I wasn't expecting LG OLED C3 deals to pop up during Prime Day, and it's fantastic to see the high spec gaming TV at its lowest price. That said, I do feel a tiny bit conflicted, as its B3 sibling has also received a price cut. On paper, both screens offer up a similar experience that'll cater to PS5 and Xbox Series X players, which may explain why I'm tempted by the cheaper model.
Okay, here's an LG Prime Day TV deals rundown - the 65-inch LG OLED C3 is currently sitting pretty at Amazon for $1,396.99 (down from $1,596.99) thanks to a 13% price cut, while 65-inch OLED B3 has dropped to $1,196.99 (was $1,496.99). The latter screen is actually sitting at its lowest ever price, whereas the mid-tier display has returned to a previous low that was established in March.
To quote good old Goldilocks, if 65-inch isn't "just right" size-wise, there are also options at either end of the scale. The 55-inch C3 isn't down to its lowest, but it's close enough for me to point out, with a 15% discount bring it down to $1,096.99 from $1,296.99. The massive 77-inch version is also joining in the Prime Day fun, with an equally giant 43% discount chopping it to $1,930.94 rather than $3,499.99.
LG OLED C3 65-inch | $1,596.99 $1,396.99 at Amazon
Save $200 - The lowest price in recorded memory on this model if you're not willing to go third party, this massive, high-quality TV boasts rich colours and image quality alike.
Buy it if:
✅You want top-tier OLED performance
✅You've got a PS5 or Xbox Series X
✅Contrast and colors are a priority
Don't buy it if:
❌You'd rather have the new C4
❌You need faster than 120Hz
Price check: Best Buy: $1,399.99 | Walmart: $1,396.99
Also available:
55-inch | $1,296.99 $1,096.99 at Amazon
75-inch | $3,499.99 $1,930.94 at Amazon
On the B3 side of things, don't even bother looking at the 55-incher, as it's sitting at the same price as the 65-inch model. The 77-inch model has dropped to $1,796.99 from $2,296.99, which isn't a new low price but still one that's attractive compared to the C3.
LG OLED B3 65-inch | $1,496.99 $1,196.99 at Amazon
Save $300 - Not only is the 2023 OLED B3 down to the same price as the 2022 version, but it's the lowest price we've seen this model for yet. For most of the year, it was available for just under $1,300, so seeing it drop into triple digits is perhaps a sign you should buy.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a larger OLED
✅ You're looking to upgrade to 120Hz
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're looking to make the jump to 144Hz
❌ You don't play games at 120Hz
Price check: Best Buy $1,199.99 | Walmart $1,196.99
Also available:
77-inch | $2,296.99 $1,796.99 at Amazon
LG OLED C3 vs OLED B3 - which TV should you buy this Prime Day?
Obviously there's a difference between the LG OLED C3 and OLED B3, otherwise it'd be a bit silly selling two gaming TVs with the same specs. That said, I'd completely forgive you for think they were duplicate displays at a glance, as both 4K panels feature an 120Hz refresh rate and virtually the same software. I mean, one of the only things you may spot casually is that the latter entry-level screen has two HDMI 2.1 ports compared to four on the C3, but there's surely got to be more to it than that?
Well, the answer is yes, and it comes down to the qualitative experience provided by cheap TVs image processing. Overall, the OLED C3 provides elevated results aided by its a9 AI Processor, resulting in better SDR and HDR brightness. That's going to matter if you love realism when exploring different gaming environments or watching darker TV and movie scenes, as you'll ultimately end up with visuals that look like a window to another world.
To play devil's advocate, I still think the OLED B3's abilities are more than exceptional, and most of you out there aren't going to really know the difference unless you look at both side by side. As someone who used to install large demo screens in stores, I know too well that brands allow two of their own displays to be placed that close together, so unless you're a TV review like a certain person clacking away writing this, you won't get to see that comparison.
So, to circle back to the main question at hand, which LG OLED screen should you buy? I personally believe it comes down to your own personal high end TV exposure. If you've never actually invested in a premium panel and usually stick with budget LED displays, you're going to be more than happy with the B3 and save a few hundo in the process. On the flipside, any of you who crave the latest tech and have already used screens with great HDR and contrast may appreciate the C3 more, and you'll be getting it for less thanks to Prime Day.
I’ve been messing around with PCs, video game consoles, and tech since before I could speak. Don’t get me wrong, I kickstarted my relationship with technology by jamming a Hot Wheels double-decker bus into my parent’s VCR, but we all have to start somewhere. I even somehow managed to become a walking, talking buyer’s guide at my teenage supermarket job, which helped me accept my career fate. So, rather than try to realise my musician dreams, or see out my University degree, I started running my own retro pop culture site and writing about video games and tech for the likes of TechRadar, The Daily Star, and the BBC before eventually ending up with a job covering graphics card shenanigans at PCGamesN. Now, I’m your friendly neighbourhood Hardware Editor at GamesRadar, and it’s my job to make sure you can kick butt in all your favourite games using the best gaming hardware, whether you’re a sucker for handhelds like the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch or a hardcore gaming PC enthusiast.