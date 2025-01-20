The First Berserker: Khazan could be the action RPG that gets me hyped for a 3D gaming monitor comeback, and it's thanks to Samsung

Samsung just gave me a reason to get excited about 3D gaming monitors again, as it's collaborating with Nexon to add glasses-free visuals to The First Berserker: Khazan. The action RPG already looks like a ripping romp thanks to its vivid cell graphics aesthetic and gritty anime aesthetic, but now its set to reignite the flames of three dimensional visuals via 2025 Odyssey displays.

In a press release, Samsung reveals that it's officially working alongside The First Berserker: Khaza developer Nexon Korea and Neople, the folks behind Dungeon Fighter Online. The partnership will effectively tailor the upcoming RPG's visuals for the Odyssey 3D monitor revealed during CES 2025. Rather than merely using a post-processing effect or adding in support after release, the trio has instead worked together carefully on the "composition of characters, backgrounds, and cinematics" to tie in with the displays effects.

Naturally, the goal here is to properly propel 3D gaming back into the monitor limelight. Samsung clearly wants its Odyssey screen to be the start of the show, and while it has rivals like Acer gunning for a similar spot with the Predator SpatialLabs View 27, the Korean tech giant is set on making sure you'll actually have new games to play on its screen.

And oh boy, The First Berserker: Khazan is certainly one that could persuade me to get back in glasses-free 3D gaming. It helps that there's a whiff of Soulslike coming from the RPG, and its brutal nature leads me to believe there's lots of fun to be had with three-dimensional gore. But, I think the idea of a gaming being actually designed with 3D visuals in mind could be what matters here most, as it should mean ending up with some intentional choices that justify the format's resurgence.

Should you buy the Samsung Odyssey 3D?

I won't lie to you, I was pretty cynical when I first heard about the Samsung Odyssey 3D. Keep in mind that I've experienced two waves of three-dimensional gaming in my life, with the first emerging via the Sega Master System's weird optional goggles and the last rounding out with the Nintendo 3DS and gaming TVs with active battery powered glasses. Let's just say that after decimating Ocarina of Time 3D multiple times and enduring Shadow of the Colossus on PS3 for too many hours, I've earned the right to be grumpy about 3D.

Yet, I'm actually struggling to harness any negativity when it comes to the Samsung Odyssey 3D and Nexon's The First Berserker: Khazan optimizations. Perhaps I'm simply being suckered into marketing, but I fully believe that if a developer actually sets out to caters to three-dimensional effects, the end result should be pretty enjoyable. The glasses free panel has a real opportunity to shine here just like the 3DS did back in 2011, only this time the effects will apply to a brand new adventure.

Of course, it's always hard to justify investing in specific tech that could fizzle out within a few short years. You'll be completely familiar with that if you went out of your way to pick up a 3D TV of any kind back in the 2010s, particularly if you had your heart set on gaming. Samsung has yet to reveal just how much its Odyssey 3D screen will cost, but if the Predator SpatialLabs View 27 is anything to go by, you'll be looking upwards of $2,000. Ouch.

With that sort of price tag in mind, it's vital to not let 3D thrills blindside you when it comes to specs. Luckily, the Odyssey 3D is a 4K 165Hz panel with a 1ms GtG response time, so it is going to provide your Steam library with nice UHD visuals. That said, it'll use an LFD (light field display) panel in place of the swanky OLED tech used by other Samsung models, and that'll no doubt impact colors and contrast.

As for whether you should buy the Samsung Odyssey 3D when it arrives this year, I'd say it depends on how much of a trendsetter you are. If you love the idea of being at the forefront of 3D gaming's third wind and you're itching to play The First Berserker: Khazan, investing in the monitor will be worthwhile. Just keep in mind that until I get to experience the RPG on the screen with my own eyes, I can't say if you'll be disappointed with your eventual purchase, and jumping on (re)emerging tech always comes with risk.

Looking for more PC displays? Swing by the best 4K monitor for gaming and the best ultrawide monitor. If you prefer to game on console, take a peek at the best monitor for PS5 and best monitor for Xbox Series X for plenty of alternatives.