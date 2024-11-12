My favorite OLED gaming monitor of the year is now under $1,000 ahead of Black Friday, and it's like two screens in one

The LG Ultragear 32GS95UE-B swiftly won me over during testing thanks to its gorgeous OLED panel and ridiculously handy dual resolution mode. While every reviewer who has taken the UHD gaming monitor for a spin has said the exact same thing, I do think this screen is like two displays in one since it acts as both a 4K 240Hz and 1080p 480Hz model.

The screen's inherent abilities mean it's been sitting on my Black Friday gaming monitor deals watchlist from the get-go, and I've finally found a way to get it for under $1,000. The 32GS95UE-B specifically is still sitting at full price, but its near identical LG ‎UltraGear 32GS95UV sibling is down to $999.99 from $1,399.99. This alternative model seemingly snuck onto the scene recently, and decided to fall under $1,000 as we approach the big sale.

This offer is actually a bit of a lesson in checking for model number variations. I was pretty disappointed to find the 32GS95UE-B at full price every time I checked in on it and didn't realise there was a best gaming monitor contender that checks all the same boxes out there. I'll get onto the subtle differences between the two displays, but there's absolutely not enough in it to be spending an extra $400.

LG ‎UltraGear 32GS95UV 32-inch | $1,399.99 $999.99 at Amazon

Save $400 - For under $1,000, you can now grab LG's dual resolution OLED monitor, and it's near identical to the more expensive 32GS95UE-B model. This is absolutely the most cost effective way to grab the 4K 240Hz panel ahead of Black Friday, especially if you're not fussed about slightly fancier speakers. Buy it if: ✅ You want a versatile display

✅ You aiming for OLED visuals

✅ You play competitive shooters Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather aim for max refresh rate

❌ You don't need anything over 144Hz Price check: Best Buy $999.99 | Walmart $1,284.99

Should you buy the LG UltraGear 32GS95UV?

(Image credit: Future/ Phil Hayton)

I've spent a lot of time with the LG Ultragear 32GS95UE-B, and the 32GS95UV model is effectively a white model with one spec difference. Both screens are armed with a 32-inch 4K 240Hz OLED panel that can switch to 1080p 480Hz with the click of a button. You'll also be treated to a speedy 0.03 GtG response time and HDMI 2.1 connectivity for your consoles like the shiny new PS5 Pro. So, what's actually the difference?

It turns out, the defining difference between the Ultragear 32GS95UE-B and the 32GS95UV is speakers. Both have them built-in, but the former features "Pixel Sound" abilities, which translates to audio output using the front panel itself to direct sound towards you.

If I'm being honest, while sound quality was pretty nice on the 32GS95UE-B, it wasn't enough to convince me not to use a soundbar like the BlueAnt Soundblade. So, while there might be audio differences between that LG screen and the 32GS95UV, I wouldn't say it's worth splashing out an extra $400 for.

(Image credit: Future/ Phil Hayton)

Model differences aside, LG's UltraGear dual resolution mode monitors are still pretty pricey even with a discount. Ideally, you'll want to consider this screen if you're looking for a premium 4K panel for your PC and want a degree of versatility. Choosing between refresh rates can affect your future gaming endeavours, especially if you decide to get into competitive shooters down the line.

If you go for something ultra fast like the AOC AGON Pro AG246FK, you'll be limited to just 1080p 540Hz, whereas LG's dual mode will let you 480Hz while still retaining 4K 240Hz abilities. Simply put, you won't have to pick up a screen specifically for competitive grade performance, which is handy for when you want to play a big budget adventure at UHD resolution in between Counter Strike 2 matches.

You'd think there would be caveats to such dual resolution mode tricks, but I wasn't able to sniff any out. I spent quite a few nights playing Overwatch 2 at 480Hz and noticed a significant difference in responsiveness compared to other screens I've tested. At the same time, the monitor blew me way with its punchy OLED visuals at 4K 240Hz, with everything from Another Crab's Treasure to the Scottish horror romp Still Wakes the Deep producing fantastic results.

At just under a grand, I know many of you still won't be able to pick the LG UltraGear 32GS95UV up. That's why I'll be continually keeping my ear to the ground for Black Friday 4K gaming monitor deals of all shapes and sizes. But, if you are able to invest in this dual resolution monitor, you won't be remotely disappointed, and I'm holding out for a future where you won't have to choose one resolution and refresh rate combo.

