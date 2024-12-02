My favorite gaming monitor will save you buying two separate screens this Cyber Monday

Shopping for a gaming monitor during events like Cyber Monday can be a pain the butt. It might be easy enough to find great discounts, but if you're split between needing a super fast refresh rate for competitive shooters and a 4K screen for big adventures, you might be tempted to buy two displays. Before you do that, I have an LG Ultragear panel to show you that'll save you from a potentially needless multi-monitor setup.

At Amazon, you can now grab the LG Ultragear ‎32GS95UE-B for $949.99 thanks to a 34% off Cyber Monday gaming monitor deal. The screen will normally set you back $1,399.99, so I'm pretty chuffed to see my best gaming monitor pick for under a grand. Is it still pricey? Of course, but we're talking about a 4K 240Hz OLED panel that also moonlights as a super fast 1080p 480Hz display.

This LG Ultragear monitor is sitting at a record low price now that it's under $950, and it hasn't really drifted under a grand much throughout 2024. Earlier this month, the same model dropped to $999, so Cyber Monday is going the extra mile with an extra $50 off. There's also the very similar 32GS95UV for $999 at Best Buy right now, but as I'll get onto, it's missing some of the fancy built-in speaker tricks included with the ‎32GS95UE.

Save $450 - Now sitting at its lowest price thanks to Cyber Monday, this dual resolution monitor will provide you with both a 4K 240Hz and 1080p 480Hz panel. It's also cheaper than its 32GS95UV that comes without the same "Pixel Effect" speakers, so this is the model worth jumping on. Buy it if: ✅ You need a 4K and 1080p screen

✅ You want glorious OLED visuals

✅ You like to explore different genres Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need multiple refresh rates

❌ You'd be happy with just a 4K screen Price check: Best Buy $1,099.99 | Walmart $949.99

Should you buy the LG Ultragear ‎32GS95UE-B?

(Image credit: Future/ Phil Hayton)

It didn't take too long for the LG Ultragear ‎32GS95UE-B to win me over during testing, and while the monitor's main draw is its dual resolution abilities, it's also a 4K OLED winner. As I've come to expect from premium panels like this, you're getting superb contrast and colors that'll help PC and console games pop, and diving into adventures in UHD makes all the difference.

Before I get to those dashing dual-resolution abilities, I want to paint an idea of how it compares to other OLED screens. Overall results are pretty on par with the likes of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6, with that elevated contrast ratio providing the same punch on both models. If you're not fussed about actually hitting 4K, you can grab that 1440p screen for $589 at Amazon right now, as its 360Hz abilities will appeal to players looking for a specific balance.

The thing is, most monitors I test feel like a compromise of sorts. With the OLED G6, you're having to fall back to 1440p to hit 360Hz, and many high-spec 4K displays like the BenQ Mobiuz EX3410R cap out at 144Hz. In a move that makes those options feel a little silly, the LG Ultragear ‎32GS95UE-B can instantly switch from providing UHD visuals at 240Hz to 1080p 480Hz, meaning you'll never feel like you're ditching specs for a specific genre.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future/ Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future/ Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future/ Phil Hayton)

During testing, I played a lot of Overwatch 2 and Halo Infinite on the dual resolution display. The timing was impeccable too, as I'd just wrapped up my thoughts on the faster 540Hz AOC AGON Pro AG246FK, which I thought would make me into a bit of a refresh rate snob. That ended up not happening, as pinballing around Blizzard's shooter at Pharah felt just as nice at 480Hz, especially since it was achieved without being locked into 1080p.

When enduing in a night of high-spec PC gaming, I like to bounce around different genres. So, being able to instantly switch back to 4K 240Hz after I'm done being mediocre in competitive shooters is a massive boon. Walking around the neon-drenched streets of Night City is an absolute visual delight, and it's pretty cool knowing that if I fancied ditching gorgeous realism for outrageous 480Hz speeds, that option is a button press away.

(Image credit: Future/ Phil Hayton)

One thing I will say about this screen is that it does shy away from extra features. Don't get me wrong, the 32GS95UE-B specifically offers up excellent built-in "Pixel Sound" speakers that even the cheaper 32GS95UV variant skips out on, but with the likes of the Dough Spectrum Black spoiling me with a USB-C hub and the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 providing a handy dandy remote, I am craving some extras.

Ultimately, I'd recommend the LG Ultragear ‎32GS95UE-B to high-spec PC players looking for zero compromise on specs. This monitor effectively frees you from having to think about specific resolutions and refresh rates when genre hopping, and its OLED abilities rival every other screen out there.

If you rarely ever think about panel speeds, or you simply need a PS5 monitor that'll satiate the console's demands, then there are other screens that'll serve you well for less. That said, for under a grand, the Ultragear ‎32GS95UE-B feels like a display that could still be considered premium even by the time the PS6 arrives.

