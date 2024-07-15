My favorite budget OLED gaming monitor is ridiculously cheap for Prime Day, and I'd buy it over branded screens

Recent updates

I love pretty gaming monitors, and the KTC G27P6 appeals both to my OLED preferences and desire for excellent screen deals. We're talking about a 240Hz QHD panel that uses sales like Prime Day to dip to just above $500, and the display finally did just that just hours before the main event kicks off. If you've been thinking about upgrading your IPS panel but can't stomach some premium prices out there, this deal is specifically for you.

As is sometimes the case with Prime Day monitor deals, grabbing the KTC G27P6 for less will require some coupons. Provided you check both the $30 off box and additional 10% discounts on the page, you'll be able to bring this screen down to $509.99 from $699.99. That's the lowest price I've been able to spot the screen for, and trust me, I check on this panel regularly.

Update - Amazon's KTC listing has changed slightly, as there's now just a $30 off coupon that brings the monitor to $569.99. We'll be keeping an eye out for the full discount returning, but feel free to click below to beat us to the chase.

I won't argue with the fact that $500 is still a lot to spend, and not all the best gaming monitors come with a premium price tag. Plus, I'm sure some of you are sceptical about the fact this isn't a known brand name, but while it almost sounds like a popular chicken brand, I can confirm that KTC knows how to put together a screen on par with the Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 for much less while preserving features.

KTC G27P6 27-inch | $799 $569.99 at Amazon with coupon

Save $230 - At the moment, you can grab a whopping $230 off this QHD KTC monitor, but keep an eye out in case additional 10% off coupons re-appear. If they do, you'll be able to get this display for $509.99, but it's arguably still worth picking up for $569.99. Buy it if: ✅You want fantastic contrast

✅You play PC games at 1440p

✅You use more than one system Don't buy it if: ❌You want the best HDR experience

❌You need something bigger Price check: Newegg $659.99 | Aliexpress $779.25

Should you buy the KTC G27P6?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

In my KTC G27P6 review, I dive into specifically why this OLED gaming monitor is worth buying over some branded rivals. However, here's the skinny for people looking to buy one now. In a nutshell, this 27-inch display uses the same LG panel as many big name displays on the market, capable of hitting 240Hz and 0.03 GtG response times while serving up delicious contrast and colors. I spend a chunk of time playing Tomb Raider Remastered Collection on this screen alongside a few other Steam favorites, and let me tell you, I now struggle to use IPS and VA screens.

I know not every player will be sold on the idea of OLED, and if we're being honest, some of us are just more nerdy about color grading and contrast ratios than others. And for what it's worth, that's perfectly fine, especially since you'll save a chunk sticking with traditional displays. That said, if you've been using device like the Nintendo Switch OLED or even one of a gaming handheld with a smilar screen, you'll no doubt notice a difference when using panels like the KTC G27P6.

Now, there a few minor caveats tied to this cheaper OLED screen over those big named brands, and they could lead you to upsending on something else. For starters, the HDR abilities of this panel fall slightly short compared to something like the Dough Spectrum Black, so that's worth keeping in mind if you're a stickler for high dynamic range. The second thing is that newer OLED panels like the new Samsung Odyssey G6 are admittedly much prettier, and for $200 more, it might be worth it for anti-glare properties and a faster 360Hz refresh rate.

All that aside, I'm a huge fan of the KTC G27P6, and I reckon it's a great stepping stone for players seeking an affordable OLED experience. I would urge you to grab it while it's at its lowest price rather than procrastinating, as discounts can be unpredictable throughout the year. Plus, getting it now will allow you play plenty of fantastic PC and console releases with elevated colors, not to mention it'll give you Steam backlog a excellent glow up.

Looking for more screen savings? Swing by Prime Day TV deals for bigger living room displays. Alternatively, check out Prime Day Steam Deck deals and Prime Day Asus ROG Ally deals for portable PC offers worth pouncing on.