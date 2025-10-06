LG's dual resolution OLED monitor has changed the way I game, and Prime Day is resolving my only real gripe with the screen

I'm not being funny, but picking a gaming monitor can be pretty painful. You'd think shopping for a new panel would be enjoyable, but it normally means having to decide whether you want to invest in a higher resolution display or one that can hit faster refresh rates for competitive gaming.

However, the screen scene has changed for the better, and Prime Day monitor deals include dual resolution screens that'll save you from making difficult decisions. Specifically, you'll want to check out the LG UltraGear 32GX870A-B, as it's a version of my best gaming monitor pick that's down to $999.99 from $1,399.99.

LG UltraGear 32GX870A-B 32-inch | $1,399.99 $999.99 at Amazon

Save $400 - This cheaper version of LG's 4K 240Hz Dual Resolution monitor is down to a record low for Prime Day, having largely only managed to drop to $1,200 in the past. While there are a few variants out there with different price tags, this is one of the most affordable versions of the 32-inch display right now. UK: £899.99 at Amazon

Okay, look, $1,000 is a lot to pay for a gaming monitor. I don't blame you if you'd rather aim for a cheaper UDH screen or even a QHD OLED panel for closer to $500. But the secret sauce here is that dual resolution panel tech, as you're effectively getting a 4K 240Hz and 1080p 480Hz screen in one.

Being able to hop between 4K and 1080p with the push of a button has completely changed my approach to PC gaming. Before trying the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B's Dual Resolution mode, I'd normally sacrifice hitting the fastest refresh rates in the name of having access to native 4k. This worked perfectly fine for playing big adventures with UHD visuals applied, but high resolutions aren't so helpful when it comes to competitive shooters like Overwatch 2.

So, rather than restricting my setup to 4K, I now switch to 1080p 480Hz when the need for faster refresh rates arises. Romps like Overwatch 2 can boost fps to ridiculous heights at 1080p if you're using one of the best graphics cards, and being able to switch on pixel-perfect full HD scaling allows me to avoid downscaling issues.

Simply put, LG's Dual Resolution mode helps its monitors double up as fast refresh rate screens and ultra-sharp 4K displays. While I'm fairly certain some of you will still want to pick up a specific competitive-grade display like the Sony Inzone M10S or even faster 1080p 600Hz screens, the UltraGear 32GX870A-B strikes a more versatile balance than single-res displays.

Dual Resolution shenanigans aside, the 32GX870A-B is still a phenomenal OLED gaming monitor. It pretty much packs the same vibrant punch as the 32GS95UE-B, achieving ultra-deep black levels, rich colors that make a ridiculous difference at 4K and 1080p, and HDR True Black 400 certification. The only difference I can actually spot between these two models is that the first version packs “Pixel Sound” built-in speakers that use exciters behind the panel to enhance audio, whereas the 32GX870A-B sticks with a conventional setup.

Would I spend more on the model with Pixel Sound? Absolutely not, and ditching the extra perk actually resolves my price grip with LG's Dual Resolution display. I'm not big into the idea of paying over a grand on any monitor, so the fact that there's a cheaper version available this Prime Day is a huge win in my book.

