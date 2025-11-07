I adore my LG OLED TV, but I would have jumped on this Samsung deal if it popped up first

I'm not saying I regret picking up my LG OLED C4 TV a few months back, but I've just found a 65-inch Samsung offer that feels like far better value. You normally have to be fully in the Black Friday trenches to find a big 4K 120Hz living room screen that isn't mini LED or a traditional LCD for under $900, so it's safe to say this offer has caught me off guard.

Thanks to a chonky "Doorbuster" deal, you can now grab the 65-inch S84F 4K OLED for $899.99 at Best Buy. The cheapest Amazon can do on the same gaming TV is $1,197.99, so it's safe to say this is a pretty great record low price. I'm really not used to seeing screens at this price point that aren't 55 inches max, and honestly? I would have snapped this discount up if I hadn't already opted for my current display.

Samsung S84F OLED 65-inch | $1,999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $1,110 - This is frankly a bananas discount on Samsung's 4K 120Hz OLED TV ahead of Black Friday, and it brings the 65-inch model to a new record low. I highly doubt we'll see many panels this size drop to the same price during the event, and I'm worried that it'll vanish before the sale even begins. <p><strong>UK: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=1599&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsamsung-s85f-65-oled-4k-vision-ai-smart-tv-2025-qe65s85f-10282708.html%3Fsrcid%3D198%26cmpid%3Dppc~gg~0045%2B%28Shopping%2BAds%29%2BLarge%2BScreen%2BTelevision%2B-%2BPMAX~~Exact~20693440956~%26mctag%3Dgg_goog_7904%26kwid%3DGOOGLE%26device%3Dc%26ds_kids%3D%26tgtid%3D0045%2B%28Shopping%2BAds%29%2BLarge%2BScreen%2BTelevision%2B-%2BPMAX%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26%26gad_source%3D1%26gad_campaignid%3D20703182809%26gbraid%3D0AAAAAD7JKSIr6JQLb7FzzYrYMSehiqofb%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiAzrbIBhA3EiwAUBaUdYowbrRNPnz-QcOvUwIzdT4GD0_onnLl_zjk_BsEopcpe0htsdd6uBoC418QAvD_BwE" target="_blank">£1,499.99<strong> £1,299.99 at Currys UK: £1,499.99 £1,299.99 at Currys

Here's the thing - I absolutely love my 55-inch LG OLED C4, and while I wouldn't pick one up for the $1,196.99 asking price Best Buy wants for one, it's well worth considering when it drops under $1,000. That said, even some of the deepest discounts look silly compared to the retailer's 65-inch S84F deal, while it's 120Hz rather than 144Hz, you're getting a pretty large, vibrant panel for way less than its closest rival.

(Image credit: Samsung)

I originally opted for the C4 purely because its LG OLED G4 flagship sibling blew me away with its incredible colors, heroic HDR, and excellent brightness. I basically viewed the mid-ranger as a way to fill the void after the premium panel left my living room, and it provides pretty close results for a much lower MSRP.

My current TV - the 55-inch LG OLED C4 (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

However, I'm pretty confident that the 65-inch Samsung S84F has the ability to produce similar results while also being larger. Would newer models like the LG OLED C5 outpace it in terms of colors and brightness? Maybe, but unless you compare both side by side and pain yourself over subtle differences, you're still going to be getting a fantastic OLED experience that kicks regular LED screens to the curb.

It's worth stressing that if you use a PS5, Xbox Series X, or the Switch 2, the S84F technically boasts more appropriate specs. I am a sucker for the lure of faster refresh rates, but the only time you'll be making use of 144Hz or even newer 165Hz displays is if you've got a living room gaming TV. Otherwise, all your current-gen consoles are going to be topping out at 120fps max, meaning the extra speed isn't as valuable.

If you're in the market for a high-end gaming TV and would rather skip Black Friday, I honestly think you'll be pleased as punch with the Samsung S84F. I really can't see this model dropped any lower for the sale, and I suspect I'll largely be rounding up 55-inch panels and below at this price range.

More gaming TVs at Amazon

More gaming TVs at Best Buy

Looking for more early offers? Swing by Black Friday gaming monitor deals and Black Friday gaming PC deals to revamp your setup. If you're craving the classics, check out Black Friday retro deals for consoles and more.