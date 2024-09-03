This is the gaming projector I'd recommend to most PS5 players - and it's just hit a new record-low price

I've been re-arranging my setups for new projectors a lot recently, but the BenQ X300G always sticks in my mind. Its compact, short-throw design, paired with super easy connections (especially if you're using a handheld), means it's almost effortless to set up and use - and now that it's hit a new record-low price it might be time to take the leap.

The BenQ X300G started life at $1,799.99 but has crashed all the way down to $1,499.99 at Amazon this week. That means you're saving a full $300 on the original MSRP and scoring yourself one of the best projectors for gaming at a fantastic rate. This is a 4K device packed with loads of extra features - and these models rarely drop below $1,500.

The actual Amazon page lists the X300G's previous price as $1,599 - but that's actually a discounted rate I only started seeing back in June. Before that this was an $1,800 product - and considering it's only been on the shelves since the start of the year we're moving pretty quickly on this one.

If you're after something a little beefier, you'll also find the BenQ X3100i on sale right now. Like the X300G, it's down to a record-low price - but this is the flagship in BenQ's fleet, dropping from $2,399 to $2,199 at Amazon. That's still a solid rate for anyone after a larger device capable of better brightness and contrast, but overall I'd still recommend the X300G to most. There isn't quite $700 worth of improvement between the two models, and if you're playing big-screen PS5 fairly casually most players won't need to move beyond the cheaper model.

BenQ X300G | $1,799.99 $1,499 at Amazon

Save $300 - The BenQ X300G has plummeted to a new record-low price at Amazon this week, moving past its previous $1,599 position for the first time ever. This is a 2024 device and that original discount only started appearing in June, making today's extra saving a must-see.

✅ You generally play at night

Price check: Walmart: $1,499 | Best Buy: $1,499



BenQ X3100i | $2,399 $2,199 at Amazon

Save $200 - If you want to invest a little more in a brighter, more contrasting picture, the BenQ X3100i might be the better pick. It holds a much higher price tag, but Amazon has dropped the cost by $200 for another record-low here.

✅ You want a PS5-oriented device

Price check: Best Buy: $2,199 | Walmart: OOS



Should you buy the BenQ X300G?

The BenQ X300G is perfect for anyone looking for a versatile, but still pretty powerful, 4K projector for gaming. Its main draw is its compact form factor - it's significantly smaller than the BenQ X3100i and can be moved and re-adjusted much easier as well. In my use, that meant easily moving it from downstairs living room play on the PS5 to a separate room for use with the Asus ROG Ally or Nintendo Switch. Easy auto-adjustments mean you don't have to faff around through a bunch of menus to get the right picture every time you turn it on in a new place and the shorter throw means it can run in particularly tight spaces as well. Some higher-end projectors will require a whole wad of setup processes every time they're moved (like the X1300i they're designed to sit and stay for most of their lives).

I've grown accustomed to these various setup protocols over the years, but my non-savvy friends could easily set up for a play session without me there - you don't need to know everything about projectors to get a fantastic experience here.

BenQ X3100i (Image credit: Future)

I tested the BenQ X300G before I got my hands on the X1300i model and I was still impressed with the results. After trying both, it's true that the more expensive device offers a better picture overall. However, I was still more than excited to boot up my PS5 on the big-screen with the cheaper option. More colorful games like New Super Lucky's Tale shone the brightest here, but even the details of Skyrim's more nuanced color palette were vibrant and rich. The X1300i did add an extra punch to those easier scenes, though, with Astro's Playroom offering eye-watering brightness, clarity, and sharpness to the picture. I would also recommend the X1300i to those playing with more ambient light bleeding into the room. Darker scenes struggled on the X300G in these conditions, often washing out completely. The flagship has that brightness boost to curb these issues.

If you're going all out on the best picture possible, the BenQ X3100i's for you. However, the X300G has another trick up its sleeve that might just win those with some of the best gaming handhelds back over. A USB-C port on the side can run either a handheld PC or Nintendo Switch by itself, acting as a docking station and a charger in one. I did need to splash out on a more premium cable to get everything running with the ROG Ally, but being able to just connect a single cable for a full PC experience made everything feel super slick. Unfortunately, BenQ hasn't added this feature to its X1300i offering.

BenQ X300G vs BenQ X3100i BenQ X300G 2,000 lumen brightness

Short throw

Smaller form factor

4K at 60Hz

1080p at 240Hz

Lower contrast

No vertical lens shift

Handheld docking abilities BenQ X3100i 3,300 lumen brightness

Regular throw

Larger form factor

4K at 60Hz

1080p at 240Hz

Higher contrast

Vertical lens shift

No handheld docking abilities

