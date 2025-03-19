These PS5 game deals at Best Buy are going to force me to clear some shelf space

Anyone who still buys physical PS5 games will be well aware that no matter what the release, you can expect it to get cheaper over time. Waiting a couple of months after a brand-new PS5 game drops is one of the best ways to save some hard-earned cash on the latest releases, this money-saving method just requires you to be a Jedi master at avoiding spoilers.



If the first few price drops never do it for you, then deals like Best Buy's Tech Fest are your best bet to add to your PS5 game collection for less. Right now, you can grab Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered for $29.99, and Lego Horizon Adventures for $39.99 at Best Buy - an absolute bargain for Horizon fans. It's not just Aloy fans that can make a saving, as Tech Fest is filled with cheap PS5 game sales, with the iconic Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart now just $29.99 at Best Buy, too.



Of course, you could just wait even longer to see these prices drop even more. But not only would you be missing out on some of the best PS5 games out there, but there might be a long wait ahead for these record-lows to be beaten. Best Buy's Tech Fest ends in a matter of days (March 23) so just don't wait too long if you want to grab these deals while you still can.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered | $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Whether you played through the original, or want to experience Aloy's adventures for the first time, Zero Dawn Remastered is now $20 off its MSRP of $59.99. For the lowest ever price I've spotted the PS5 game, you can experience one the most iconic PlayStation games out there.



Buy it if: ✅ You loved the original PS4 game

✅ You want to transfer your PS4 save over

✅ You want to replay the game with the unique DualSense controller haptic tech Don't buy it if: ❌ You weren't a fan the first time around

❌ Open-world games are overwhelming Price check: Walmart: $49.94 UK: £45 at Amazon

Lego Horizon Adventures | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - The treat for Horizon fans continues as Lego Horizon Adventures is also one of the best PS5 game deals as part of Best Buy's Tech Fest. This official Lego experience transforms the realism of the Horizon series into a stunning Lego world and it's now $20 off its MSRP of $39.99. You can save an extra $7 if you grab it at Walmart or Amazon - but if you're already a Best Buy shopper then this is still a great deal.



Buy it if: ✅ You love the Horizon series

✅ You're privy to Lego games

✅ You want to re-experience key moments from the Horizon games Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer the original open-world games

❌ You're expecting a challenge Price check: Walmart: $32.20 | Amazon: $32.20 UK: £38.99 at Amazon

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart | $69.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Rift Apart is still one of the best games you can play on the PS5, especially if you want to experience the DualSense controller's cool haptic tech. This polished open-world platformer is now just $29.99, saving you a whopping $40 off its MSRP of $69.99 - just be sure you don't own this through PS Plus before you checkout.



Buy it if: ✅ You're old or new Ratchet and Clank

✅ You love an easy platinum trophy

✅ You want to demo the DualSense controller haptics Don't buy it if: ❌ You already own it through PS Plus

❌ You aren't a fan of the Ratchet and Clank series Price check: Walmart: $37.99 | Amazon: $40.83 UK: £34.91 at Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | $52.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $33 - It's not just Horizon fans who are in for some fun during Tech Fest, but Star Wars fans can also grab Star Wars Jedi Survivor for just $19.99 at Best Buy. If you loved Fallen Order but have been waiting for its sequel, you can now save $33 off its MSRP of $52.99, which makes your patience worth it.



Buy it if: ✅ You played Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

✅ You're one with the force

✅ You want to explore detailed environments in the Star Wars universe Don't buy it if: ❌ You missed out on the first game

❌ You prefer the ease of the Star Wars Lego games Price check: Walmart: $19.97 | Amazon: $28 UK: £23.18 at Amazon

Should you buy PS5 games in 2025?

(Image credit: Future)

As an avid collector of not just physical games, but especially physical PS5 games, I'm always going to be an advocate for picking up even more games. But whether or not you'll actually find value in adding to your PS5 game collection depends on a lot of factors.



For one, does your PS5 actually have a disc drive? That's a biggie. If you have a disc edition PS5, you're good to go. But if you're rocking an all-digital original PS5, a digital PS5 Slim, or the PS5 Pro, you won't be able to run any of these games. Course, you can grab the official PS5 disc drive, and you'll be great to go. But if you don't have one already, keep in mind they can be difficult to source, even now.



The next thing to consider, other than if you actually have the budget to afford any new games, is whether or not you have access to these games already. I'm pretty bad for picking up physical games even if I already have access to the digital version as a collector, but I fully appreciate not everyone is like me. Always make sure to check you haven't accidentally grabbed any of these games digitally through past PlayStation sales, or through PlayStation Plus.

If you have all that covered, it's really about whether or not you're still into physical games. With the regular price drops on physical PS5 releases, I find adding to my physical collection is the best way to save a ton of cash. Take Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - right now it's $49.99 on the PlayStation storefront you can access it straight from your console. But, if you grab it via this Best Buy deal, not only will you have a physical disc you can lend to a friend, but you can get the same game for just $29.99 instead.



Picking up physical PS5 games is one of the best ways to save on games, but it does come with a price, the price of less shelf space. Take it from someone who's drowning in PS5 games, be sure you have some space space set aside for any of these Best Buy asap - you'll thank me later.

If you're PS5 game backlog is big enough, check out the best PS5 SSDs to ensure you have plenty of space to download whatever your heart desires. We've also gathered all the best PS5 controllers and the best PS5 headsets in one place so you can truly make the most of your Sony gaming sessions.