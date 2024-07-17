The upscaler I use for all my retro consoles just got Prime Day'd

I do love me some retro gaming, but using old consoles with new screens is a pain. Luckily, devices like the OSSC exist to bridge interface gaps and make things not look like a blurry mess on modern screens, and Prime Day has sent the upscaler back down to its lowest price.

We've only got a few more hours until Prime Day gaming deals fly off for another year, but you can still grab the OSSC (Open Source Scan Converter) v1.6 for $111.92at Amazon. That just so happens to be the same record-low price I shared with you all during Black Friday last year, and I've been checking in on the upscaler since then just in case it drops.

The specific release I have is slightly different and a bit older, but aside from featuring a funky orange translucent shell, you're getting virtually the same OSSC and remote. You will have to provide your own scart cables for each separate system, and it's worth stressing that this specific upscaler doesn't work with yellow red, and white phono composite wires. That might sound like a bad thing, but take it from me - you don't want to be using anything other than a nice clean RGB signal for playing retro games in 2024 anyway.

Should you buy the OSSC?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Alright, let's dive into what the OSSC will actually do for your retro console setup, as that's key when justifying its price. Better described as a "line doubler" than an upscaler, this device will effectively multiply the number of pixels on screen to produce sharper visuals on modern gaming TVs and monitors. Depending on the resolution of the console you're working with, be it the Sega Genesis, Super Nintendo, or original PlayStation, you'll be able to increase the number of horizontal lines by up to x4, which will much better fill 4K displays.

There's an extraordinary number of settings included with the OSSC, and if you dive deep down the rabbit hole, you can get retro visuals that look outstanding on any display. I still have a CRT TV in my house, but I end up using this upscaler with gaming monitors just to see what I can achieve. I even recently hooked it up to the KTC G27P6, a 1440p 240Hz OLED screen that left me mesmerized when used with this device. Using features like BOB deinterlacing, I was able to even stop PS2 games looking like a jittery mess - something I previously wasn't able to pull off on a flat screen.

If you can't remotely be bothered playing with settings, then you might not get the absolute most use out of the OSSC. I'd still say that even in that scenario it's one of the easiest ways to hook old consoles up to a modern screen while still getting great fidelity, but there's so much you can do with this device beyond HDMI output. Ultimately, if you do invest in this upscaler, you'll be on the path to experiencing cutting-edge retro visuals that make cheap upscaling solutions look laughable.

