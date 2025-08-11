The fact that you can still buy 19 inches of Venom with the Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition has my Spidey sense tingling

Right now, you can still buy the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition set for the PS5.

You know the one that comes with a digital copy for one of the best PS5 games, and that massive 19-inch Venom statue, where he's battling it out with Peter Parker and Miles Morales while the creepy symbiote tendrils menacingly lift him into the air? Well, it's available for $229.99 at PS Direct despite the fact that the game launched way back in October 2023, and I'm trying to use all my strength and willpower not to buy it.

It's not the price that's putting me off, but the struggle of fitting 19 inches worth of spectacular Spidey goodness into my life. There's only so much shelf space I can spare for more Marvel merch, and that's a whole lot of Venom that I'll need to accommodate, tendrils in all.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Collector's Edition for PS5 | $229.99 at PS Direct

If you missed out on the collector's edition the first time around, you can still grab the box full of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 goodies through PS Direct right now, including that glorious 19-inch Venom statue. The collector's box set also includes a digital voucher copy of the game, a steelbook display case, all the pre-order bonus items including an early unlock for the Arachknight Suit for Peter, an early unlock for the Shadow-Spider Suit for Miles, and all the digital deluxe edition in-game content, which includes even more suits for Peter and Miles. Buy it if: ✅ You missed owning the Collector's Edition at launch

✅ You're a big Spidey fan

✅ You want 19 inches of Venom in your life

✅ You want all the exclusive in-game Spidey suits Don't buy it if: ❌ You've already played Marvel's Spider-Man 2

❌ Venom isn't your favorite Spidey baddie

❌ You aren't a fan of collector's edition statues UK: £219.99 at PS Direct UK

Collector's Editions don't usually stick around for long. Weeks, and in some cases even days, after a big game's release, you'll only going to find them in the window displays at GameStop amongst other over-priced PS5 accessories. or copies across every second-hand auction site you can imagine in the US. So I'm shocked this is still available to buy.

Shocked but happy, as it's a PlayStation Direct exclusive, I remember the difficulty of finding this edition in stock shortly after launch. Finding the Venom statue anywhere but eBay at the time got so stressful that it's why I stuck with a physical copy of just the game instead.

It didn't disappoint, and I have the Platinum trophy to prove it. But as a big Spider-Man nerd, I can't pretend I wasn't thinking about the 19-inch Venom statue, steelbook case, and all the in-game suits and goodies I could have had access to, had I had the collector's edition been available online for a little while longer.

(Image credit: PlayStation Studios/Insomniac Games)

I'm not sure if PlayStation Studios and Insomniac Games just made an extra batch of Venom statues to appease Spidey fans like me who missed them the first time around, or a fresh box of collector's editions was found by a PS Direct staff member at the back of a warehouse somewhere, but I'm glad they're now more readily available.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Collector's editions of games being this exclusive commodity has never sat right with me. They tend to be pretty pricey, and their short lifespan on the digital shelves makes them even more prone to being exclusive for those with the cash to spare. I've even pre-ordered a collector's edition (the Clock Tower Rewind Collector's Edition by Limited Run Games) purely as I knew I'd not be able to buy it for its retail price in the future - and I still feel gross about it.

Having them still in stock years after launch, like with this Spider-Man 2 edition, gives Spidey fans with smaller budgets a chance to save and grab the statue for themselves, with the added bonus of not having to fork money over to greedy resellers, and I'm all for it.

An MSRP of $229.99 / £219.99 is still going to be out of a lot of Spider-Man fan's budgets, of course. Especially as I'm sure most fans have a copy of the Insomniac Spidey sequel on PS5 (or even Steam) by now, and don't fancy forking out over $200 for another. However, it is the accessibility that I'm a fan of, and I only wish collector's editions for other big PS5 games were still easy to find in 2025.

Now Sony, can you please restock the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DualSense controller too? If the 30th anniversary DualSense controller can get a restock, why not Spider-Man?

Picking up one of the best PS5 controllers, the best PS5 headsets, and one of the best SSDs for PS5 can help make your web-slinging adventures even better on your Sony console.