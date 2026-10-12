The Aurzen ZIP Pro pocket projector takes game night on the go

Have you ever wanted to set up a game night but been defeated by the mass of cables behind your TV? Wanted to run a film night under the stars and ended up huddling around a tiny laptop? Or to share a game with a friend, but be unable to haul your entire setup to a new house? Complicated cable management, bulky extra hardware, or a simple lack of space can all get in the way of an amazing night in, but the Aurzen ZIP Pro offers a flexible solution to all of those issues, with high-definition 1080p projection in a tiny package that's easy to pack up and take with you whenever you want to switch things up.
Most entertainment setups are anything but portable. A gaming laptop might slip into a bag, but your mouse and keyboard probably won't fit snugly alongside it, and a desktop PC is definitely staying in one place. And while you could move your PS5 around the house depending on where you wanted to play, you probably don't want to shift your TV and the tangle of cables behind it to a new room every time you want a change of scenery. But the ZIP Pro was designed for exactly that kind of flexibility.
The idea behind this portable projector is that it's as easy to set up, use, and then move to its next spot as your phone, your headphones, or a handheld console. Its tiny footprint gets even smaller when it's ready to be packed away, thanks to a tri-fold design that means it'll fit in almost any bag or pocket, and can be set up in the smallest and most remote of spaces. But that doesn't mean it sacrifices visual quality - ZIP Pro offers full HD clarity, rapid auto-focus keystone correction to align your image at any angle.
And it's not just about being easy to move around. ZIP Pro is also flexible enough to be used in almost any situation; with both wireless and wired connectivity, and the ability to project from phones, laptops, consoles, and more with or without Wi-Fi, you can set up your game night with ease in almost any space. You won't have to worry about lag, thanks to latency as low as 20ms, and if you're already a big fan of portable gaming, you'll be able to connect directly to your Nintendo Switch 2 console via USB-C, removing the need to take your dock with you when you're gaming on the go.
With upgraded battery life, the ZIP Pro will play for 2.5 hours in eco mode, while dual-headphone Bluetooth and built-in stereo mean it's easy to share with friends and family. That means even less complicated cable management for even more freedom. Whether you're setting up a movie marathon, bringing your co-op gaming to the next level, or diving in for an evening with your favorite party game, this pocket projector removes all the hassle from your next big night in.
Normally retailing at $629.99, the ZIP Pro is currently available at nearly 10% off thanks to its early bird discount, bringing the projector down to $579.99. But you'll have to hurry, because that deal ends on October 15. To take advantage of that reduced price, and get the ZIP Pro's powerful pocket projection for yourself, head to Aurzen.com.