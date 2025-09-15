Super Mario Galaxy Switch pre-orders have landed, and I've got all the US and UK links you need

Quick Pre-Order (Image credit: Nintendo) US: Super Mario Galaxy 1 & 2 | $69.99 at Best Buy UK: Super Mario Galaxy 1 & 2 | £49.85 at ShopTo

Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 pre-orders are live and ready to go.

The physical Switch game collection was announced during the latest Nintendo Direct showcase and features both iconic Nintendo Wii games, all on one cart. The collection is set to launch on October 2, 2025, which is only a few weeks away. There isn't much time left to go, but thankfully, plenty of US and UK retailers have already got their pre-orders primed and ready for take off.

I've gone through all the retailer links I could find and gathered the most important US and UK listings below so you can secure your copy ahead of launch. That way, you can spend less time browsing and more time preparing to experience an iconic Super Mario adventure, which has remained in Wii purgatory until now.

US - Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 | $69 at Walmart

There's plenty of choice when it comes to US pre-orders, as everywhere from Amazon to Walmart has the double-pack available right now. If you're already a Prime member and want to take advantage of fast shipping, Amazon is your best bet, but Walmart currently has the cheapest price by a tiny fraction. If having it on release day is a bigger deal, Best Buy is the retailer for you, as you can arrange pick-up at your local store or have it shipped to your door on October 2. Amazon | $69.99



Best Buy | $69.99

The Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection, which also included the first Super Mario Galaxy game, was prone to being snatched up by resellers at launch, and we could see a repeat of that this time around.



If you're a big fan of the Galaxy games or didn't own a Wii and want to experience Super Mario Galaxy 2 for the very first time, I recommend grabbing a copy of this collection as soon as possible. That way, you won't be disappointed in case it becomes resale fodder for second-hand sites like eBay.

This is more easily said than done in the US as, in the UK, only retailers like ShopTo have yet to drop their pre-orders. The Nintendo UK online store, which has had plenty of new Switch and Switch 2 game stock, only had the digital version listed. You are more limited for now, but I'll be sure to update this page the moment I spot any UK retailers getting in on the Galaxy fun.

UK Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 | Pre-order for £49.85 at ShopTo

The Switch game collection is a little more difficult to find at UK retailers, with ShopTo being one of the few to list the game at all, but there's no mention of whether it'll arrive on launch day. If you need it to play it on October 2, you can pre-order it digitally via the handheld's eShop. If you're desperate to grab the Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 collection physically, I'd stick with ShopTo or keep your eyes peeled on the retailers I've listed below. Check Amazon

Check Very

Check Currys

When is the Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 collection release date? The double pack of Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 releases on October 2, 2025, on both the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2. There is not a physical Nintendo Switch 2 copy, however Switch 2 fans can pick up the physical game and will gain access to an upgrade for enhanced visuals for the new handheld on release.

Are there any Super Mario Galaxy collection pre-order bonuses? So far neither the US or UK Nintendo stores, or other retailers, have listed any pre-order bonuses for the double pack of Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy for the Nintendo Switch. However, you can pre-order the Super Mario Galaxy Princess Rosalina and Super Mario amiibo figures, which are expected to launch on April 2, 2026.

What do the Super Mario Galaxy collection amiibo figures do? Tapping the Super Mario Galaxy Princess Rosalina amiibo on your right Switch Joy-Con or your Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 controller will gain you a 1-Up Mushroom in both games. Additionally, tapping the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Mario amiibo will gain you a Life Mushroom in both games.

