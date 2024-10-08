I never thought I'd see Samsung's best 4TB SSD drop below $300

The Samsung 990 Pro is probably my favorite SSD for gamers right now. It's exceedingly fast, very stylish, and has effective heatsinks if you're looking to slot it in a PS5. Without going into needlessly expensive Gen 5 SSD territory, the 990 Pro is the best drive money can buy. That said, I wouldn't usually recommend that anyone buys the 4TB model.

That's no slight against Samsung's 990 Pro - 4TB drives just cost a fortune, and even content creators who burn through external hard drives at a rate of noughts would struggle to justify their costs. Prime Day has produced a pure miracle though, because the 4TB Samsung 990 Pro with an integrated heatsink is currently $279.99 at Amazon.

I can already hear some of you laughing at the idea of that being a good Prime Day PS5 deal, let alone a miracle. As someone who reviews SSDs for a living though, and has to watch these 4TB drives cost sometimes into the five or six hundreds, this really is ridiculous though. Samsung is one of the biggest brands, and this is one of the best SSDs for PS5, those aren't normally the ones that drop down to the cheapest levels. Back in July for the summer edition of Prime Day, I thought it was great to see this drive down to $299.99, and I feel like a fool for getting excited about that now.

Samsung 990 Pro 4TB | $479.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - 4TB for under $300 is already a good deal, but getting the heatsink already on top is even better. July's previous Prime Day price was its lowest ever, but this has trounced it, taking an additional $20 off the price. Buy it if: ✅ You play on PC or PS5

✅ You genuinely need 4TB

✅ You need the heatsink Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't care about read/write speeds UK: £284.18 at Amazon

It should go without saying, but this easily counts as a Prime Day PC deal too. Arguably, that's actually where you'll get the most value for money since the true speed of this drive will be slightly hamstrung by the PS5. No matter what you're hoarding, whether it's installed PS Plus games or content, files, an OS, and games on a PC, you've got a serious winner on your hands with the 4TB Samsung 990 Pro.

Should you buy the Samsung 990 Pro?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Gen 4 SSDs are the most widely used these days when it comes to gaming. They use the PCIe 4 interface to deliver extremely fast speeds for shifting around data, as well as SSD architecture that sets it up for success anyway. While Gen 5 options now exist and can produce ludicrous speed, they're ultimately too pricey for their limited support at the moment. For that reason, drives like the Samsung 990 Pro are highly sought after because they max out what a Gen 4 SSD is capable of while remaining somewhat reasonably priced.

In terms of numbers, that means that the Samsung 990 Pro can reach 7,450MB/s sequential read speeds, and writes of 6,900MB/s. When it comes to the 4TB model, those numbers are more likely than ever to be met in your system.

Of course, as impressive as this SSD for gaming is, I shouldn't need to tell you that 4TB is only really there for the people who need it. If you record a lot of gameplay, or you like to download every single game that gets added to PS Plus or Game Pass, then this is for you. If not, there really isn't much need for a 4TB drive, unless you want the most extreme futureproofing imaginable.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For PS5 buyers, I shouldn't need to tell you that an upgrade like this is another great way to turn your existing console into a homemade PS5 Pro. The upgraded PlayStation is $250 more expensive than a regular system, so if you're satisfied with how yours performs, this is a fun way to futureproof it. For those who have picked up a PS5 Pro Pre-order, this deal combined with your new internal 2TB drive would create a PS5 Pro Super, which would amount to a total of 6TB of space.

But then again, there are other Prime Day gaming deals to be had as well - you don't need to blow your entire budget on storage alone.

For more deals coverage, check out Prime Day Meta Quest deals, Prime Day Kindle deals, and Prime Day TV deals.