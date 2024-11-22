Black Friday DualSense deals have been cheaper but these PS5 discounts are better than nothing

The Sony DualSense is easily my favorite controller this gen. While not enough studios make use of its fancy haptic tech, I can't imagine playing some of my favorite PS5 games like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Astro Bot without it. Sadly, this cool tech comes at a price. There are a ton of more affordable third-party alternatives but Sony's haptic ownership would mean doing without one of my favorite features of the PS5. In this case, if you need a second controller, or need a replacement for a bad case of the stick drift, buying a second DualSense is a pretty costly endeavor.

That was until Sony rolled out its official Black Friday PS5 deals, and now you can pick up a white DualSense for $54 at Amazon, $27% off its MSRP of $74.99. This isn't the best discount of its kind for the official gamepad. However, ever since Sony hiked up the prices it has gotten harder to find the DualSense below the $70 mark. That makes any discount, even one that puts it just below the $60 range, worthwhile.

What makes this discount intriguing is that it's not just the basic white DualSense that's $20 cheaper. Multiple other colorways like the Cosmic Red, Gray Camouflage, and Mightnight Black versions have also dropped in price. Sony hasn't forgotten about the upgraded DualSense Edge either which is now $189.99 at Walmart, $10 off its MSRP of $199.99. While this upgrade is still missing pro features like hall effect sticks, the Edge still benefits from extra customizability and also rarely sees a price drop making it an equally great pick up this Black Friday.

Sony DualSense | $74.99 $54 at AmazonSave $20 - Sony has officially rolled out its Black Friday deals, and multiple colorways of its DualSense controller are now up to 27% off. If you need a replacement controller you can now grab the white version for just $54.99 at Amazon. These controllers don't come cheap, so saving $20 is definitely worth highlighting.

Buy it if: ✅ You want an official PS5 controller

✅ Having haptics are a must Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't want stick drift

❌ You want better battery life Price check: Walmart: $69.99 | Best Buy: $59.99 UK: £39.99 at Amazon

Sony DualSense | $74.99 $54.99 at AmazonSave $20 - Different colorways of the DualSense are part of Sony's Black Friday deals, so you can add a splash of color to your PS5 gaming setup for up to 27% off. If you'd rather something match your console, you can just grab the white version, but the lovely Cosmic Red controller is now $54.99 thanks to Black Friday.



Buy it if: ✅ You fancy a different colorway

✅ You want an official PS5 controller

✅ Having haptics are a must Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't want stick drift

❌ You'd prefer the white version

❌ You want the pro features of the DualSense Edge Price check: Walmart: $69.99 | Best Buy: $59.99 UK: £39.99 at Amazon

Sony DualSense Edge | $199.99 $189.99 at Walmart

Save $10 - Sony's DualSense Edge PS5 controller is been caught in the discount crossfire at Walmart. This online-only deal only has a saving of $10, however, any discount on Sony's pricey peripheral is worth recommending. Buy it if: ✅ You want the Pro version of the DualSense

✅ You want a PS5 Pro controller with haptics Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't want stick drift Price check: Amazon: $199.99 | Best Buy: $199.99 UK: £195.75 at Amazon



Should you buy a PS5 DualSense controller?

(Image credit: Future)

Forking out $54 for a controller you might already own is still a big ask, I can't deny that. But having one of the best PS5 controllers to spare is almost a must if your PS5 is your console of choice right now.

For one, stick drift can be a common issue. I've had not one, not two, but three controllers suffer the horrible tech infliction, so the comfort of having another was a huge relief. When my last white DualSense started to act up, I was able to luckily turn to my Cosmic Red version and keep playing Dead by Daylight to my heart's content. Since, then I've been lucky enough to get ahold of the official Astro Bot DualSense too, so I have even more of a stockpile should I need it.

Buying more controllers in case your existing one breaks isn't why I'll always insist you have another DualSense controller to spare. As I outlined before, you're only going to find its haptics on the real deal. You can always pick up a Victrix Pro BFG instead, but you won't be able to feel different sensations of each and every weapon at Ratchet's disposal in Rift Apart, or the grating of the ice as Astro skates in Astro Bot. Sony owns all that, and without it, the experience of some big PS5 games just doesn't feel the same.



Having another DualSense means you won't ever miss out on that lovely haptic tech, should anything happen to your original gamepad. Plus, you'll always have a spare controller for the special player two in your life.

Our Black Friday PS5 deals hub is full of discounts on new PS5 games, and other controllers if you don't fancy yourself either of the official offerings. If you'd rather have a new controller for your beloved Xbox Series X or gaming PC instead, check out our Black Friday Xbox controller deals for savings on your new perfect peripheral.