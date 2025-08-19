Sony just unveiled a full PC Inzone suite at Gamescom, including its first ever keyboard and mouse duo

Sony has just announced a whole roster of new PC gaming accessories at Gamescom, with more headsets and earbuds joining brand new mouse and keyboard options. That's the first time Sony has ventured into the PC input market under the Inzone brand, and it's done so with the help of Fnatic.

All gadgets are available to pre-order at Amazon ahead of release on August 29 (some ship a little later in September), though I'll warn you now - you're definitely paying a Sony tax on those prices.

Sony Inzone KBD-H75

(Image credit: Future)

Sony Inzone KBD-H75 | $299.99 at Amazon

$300 is a pretty steep price to pay for a brand's first gaming keyboard, but there's very little left on the table here. Those in the US can pre-order via Amazon ahead of August 29, with UK shipping dates set for September 22. UK: £250 at Amazon

Sony wants a cool $300 for its first gaming keyboard, but when you consider the magnetic switches, 8,000Hz polling, and gasket mounted design that's not a far cry from the rest of the market toppers. This is a 75% deck that could easily fade into the background of any setup if it weren't for those sparkly RGBs. Still, it's far more expensive than the best gaming keyboards I've tested so far - so this is a real gamble.

That polling rate is only going to appeal to the most competitive among us, but if you're keen on that dedicated media control dial and additional Inzone Hub settings there's still plenty to investigate here.

Sony Inzone Mouse-A

(Image credit: Future)

Sony Inzone Mouse-A | $149.99 at Amazon

The Sony Inzone Mouse-A comes in cheaper than flagships from Razer and Logitech, but still puts up a fight with its 48.4g form factor and wireless 8,000Hz polling rate. This is definitely one to watch. UK: £150 at Amazon

Unlike the keyboard above, Sony has pitched its wireless 8,000Hz rodent a little cheaper than the current best gaming mouse contenders. You're paying $30 less than the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro here, dropping some DPI but also some weight and swapping that Focus Pro sensor for a custom PixArt 3950IZ. A 750 IPS tracking speed is a little low compared to Razer's top guns (and the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX), but this looks like a slick and smooth pointer I'm excited to get my hands on.

Sony Inzone H9 II

(Image credit: Future)

Sony Inzone H9 II | $349.99 at Amazon

The successor to the biggest gaming headset Sony has released to date, the Sony Inzone H9 II doubles down on that luxury vibe with a $349.99 MSRP. That's far from the most expensive gaming headset on the market, but it's certainly going to be competing with some heavyweights. This one's coming a little later, launching on September 5 in the US. UK: Check Amazon

Sony certainly wants its new generation H9 to compete with some of the best gaming headsets on the market. The $349.99 set comes with WH-1000XMG drivers (and the incredible reputation that name comes with from the everyday headphone space), as well as customizable 360 Spatial Sound, a 260g form factor, and simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connections. Considering the noise cancelling grunt that set of drivers carries, and the new floating headband design - instinct tells me these could well give the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless something to think about.

Sony Inzone E9

(Image credit: Future)

Sony Inzone E9 | $149.99 at Amazon

The cheapest item in today's Sony Inzone drop, the E9 earbuds, are hitting the shelves on August 29. Pre-orders for the in-ear monitors are open right now, though, at a slightly-higher-than-average $149.99. UK: £130 at Amazon

The Sony Inzone E9s are coming for the Razer Morays, though that $149.99 price tag is looking a little higher than average for these in-ear monitors. Still, for those who prefer a more discrete look and feel, the virtual 7.1 surround sound (and Sony's own 360 Spatial Sound), and enclosed isolating design could well pay off. In focusing only on noise isolation, rather than cancellation, Sony has managed to keep that price a little lower - but it's still $20 more than Razer's iteration.

See all Sony Inzone gadgets at Amazon

Need more gadgets? Check out the best gaming monitors and best gaming TVs for something to look at, or take a look at the best PC controllers if you prefer traditional buttons.