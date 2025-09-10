I'm celebrating 30 years of PlayStation by giving the OG retro console an upscaling birthday treat

PlayStation just turned 30 in the US, and while that makes me feel like turning into dust, it's only right to celebrate its birthday. I personally think the best way to do so is to fire up the OG PS1 and spin up some disks, but there is one gift I'd bring to the 3D system's party to help it look pretty.

Technically, you can use this gadget with many of the best retro consoles, but since it's the PS1's big day, I'll be giving it full reign over my OSSC. Short for Open Source Scan Converter, this tiny box works similarly to a traditional HDMI upscaler by taking the system's old graphics and ramping them up to a higher resolution.

McBazel OSSC HDMI upscaler | $139.90 at Amazon

This isn't the only OSSC model out there, but it is one of the cheapest at Amazon. Each variant features the exact same SCART/Component to HDMI abilities, so you're more or less paying for fancier external shells and extra accessories in the box. The McBazel model does come with a remote, though, whereas it's sometimes considered an optional extra. UK: £109 at Amazon

Admittedly, that's a simplified take on what the OSSC actually does, as the tiny box is pretty clever. Rather than stretching your PS1 or any other console's image across an HD screen, it uses line doubling to increase lines of pixels. This means there's zero lag since it's not performing any complicated processing tricks and simply doubling up individual scanlines.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

The result is crispy graphics that pay a proper homage to systems like the OG PlayStation, and it's my default way of connecting retro consoles to modern TVs. It's also a far cheaper solution compared to options like RetroTink that target enthusiast setups, as while they'll do an excellent job of giving your retro graphics, spending up to $750 just to replay Croc: Legend of the Gobbos feels unhinged.

That said, there are a few caveats to consider before grabbing an OSSC for your PS1. First off, you'll need an RGB SCART cable for your old console, as this gadget isn't compatible with the yellow, red, and while composite cables you've likely got for the system.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

You can pick up add-on boards at Aliexpress or even the RetroScalerx2 for under $30 if you'd rather stick with composite. However, SCART is superior since it separates signals into separate red, green, and blue channels, resulting in clearer graphics and better colors. If you're looking to keep costs down, you can grab cables at Amazon for $10 that are completely serviceable, but you'll want to head to Retro Gaming Cables for fancy options.

Look, I hear you, $140 is an investment when cheap and cheerful HDMI adapters are out there for $12.99. For what it's worth, those upscalers will technically work, but the visual will look rough sprawled across a 4K gaming TV, and some screens will then mess up elements like aspect ratio, colors, and pixel definition. I'm also wary that you can pick up a secondhand PS1 Mini for $64.99, but the tiny homage isn't going to run your physical games.

There are plenty of ways to explore old PS1 classics without delving into original console setups, including via gaming handhelds with emulation capabilities. Despite this, I'd argue there's something more magical about giving the '90s system's visuals a makeover on new screens, and the OSSC has endless settings for dialling everything in perfectly.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Again, the OSSC isn't just for the PS1, and you could even celebrate PlayStation's 30th anniversary using a PlayStation 2 instead, since it supports both SCART and component. As much as I'd love to use my PS2 Slim to play Toy Story Racer all day while listening to Linkin Park's Hybrid Theory, though, I'll be using the OG system all this week to honor its birthday, and the OSSC is a core part of my party plans.

Anyway, if you need me, I'll be in my attic completing MediEvil for the millionth time.

