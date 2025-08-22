After 42 years, someone has finally worked out a way to make a mini version of my favorite '80s console, and it involves an AMOLED screen

For the longest time, the mighty Vectrex was my retro console holy grail. I managed to get hold of a Japanese model for remarkably cheap around ten years ago, but the '80s all-in-one arcade system will normally upset your bank account. That's in part thanks to its built-in CRT screen, but thanks to AMOLED technology, we're finally getting a mini version.

Flaunting its stuff at Gamescom 2025, the Vectrex Mini currently exists as a prototype. However, the brand's new rights holders, Neo Retro, are showcasing the console remake in all its glory, complete with tiny original controllers, overlays that simulate color (yes, that was a thing), and that aforementioned AMOLED display.

Yes, you can simply emulate Vectrex games, and there's even an FPGA core for the Analogue Pocket if you're craving hardware accuracy. However, I can say firsthand that nothing punches quite the same as the OG console's monochrome CRT screen, as its vector-based graphics feature a piercing localized brightness that's pretty hard to replicate.

We're so happy to be able to show our first Vectrex Mini prototypes 😁 #Gamescom2025 #Vectrex pic.twitter.com/Xu3OC7aKusAugust 20, 2025

So, what's changed? Well, the Vectrex Mini apparently uses an AMOLED screen to blast those crispy vectors into your eyeballs. OLED panels have been arming the best gaming monitors with enhanced local dimming and deeper blacks for a while now, and those perks are what will likely help the tiny homage system pack a similar visual punch.

Rather than keeping console specs close to its chest, the team behind the Vecrex Mini has already answered plenty of your burning questions. Just like other tiny remakes, this tiny homage also boasts HDMI output, 12 built-in games, and the option to run your own ROMs via a microSD card.

Gamescom photos of the Vectrex Mini also appear to feature wireless controllers, and they seemingly use the exact same joystick design and buttons. Keep in mind the OG pad was designed to be used like an arcade stick rather than a contemporary controller, so shrinking it down makes the layout appear cramped. Thankfully, USB gamepad support appears to also be a thing, meaning you can potentially use a number of full-size options.

(Image credit: Vectrex)

If, like me, you're losing your mind over the Vectrex Mini, you'll want to keep an eye out for its Kickstarter campaign. It's scheduled to go live next month, and while I'd be surprised if it doesn't swifty smash its goals, I am slightly nervous about its eventual price tag.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We are talking about an emulation-based mini plug-and-play console, so I'm hoping that means it'll hit a similar price tag to the Sega Astro City Mini. That tiny arcade system also comes with a built-in screen and similar features, but I'd also settle for an MSRP inspired by the likes of the Atari 2600+ and 7800+.

Price anxiety aside, I'm incredibly hyped for the Vectrex Mini. If the Kickstarter is successful, it won't outright replace my original Japanese Kousokusen model, but since it's actually pretty rare and expensive, it'd be nice to give it a break from running Berzerk whenever I get the itch.

If you'd rather play classics on the go, swing by the best gaming handhelds for portable options. You'll also want to peek at the best gaming phones for mobile machines.