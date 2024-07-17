Quick, this record-breaking Prime Day Xbox Series X deal won't be around tomorrow

Amazon has hit us with a record-low price on the Xbox Series X this Prime Day, but this offer won't last much longer. While box-fresh consoles will still run you $449.99 right now, an officially renewed model from the web's biggest retailers is pennies by comparison. It's the cheapest I've ever seen the Microsoft console, but I bet this price won't be around tomorrow.

You'll find a renewed Xbox Series X available for just $369.99 at Amazon today. That's a full $80 off the usual refurbished $449.99 price and $130 off the cost of a brand new device. I've only ever seen these renewed consoles drop to $399.99 in the past, and those prices haven't been around since October last year.

This is a rare opportunity to pick up the latest and great Microsoft console for a fantastic price, but I wouldn't hang around. Sure, some Prime Day deals hold out for a couple of days after the main event - but where high profile devices like this are concerned, midnight is generally the cut-off. I would be incredibly surprised to see Amazon still running this offer once the clock ticks over tonight, so get in there while you still can.

Xbox Series X (renewed) | $449.99 $369.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - Amazon has a fully fledged renewal process that works through all these refurbished consoles, and it often produces some of the best price of Prime Day. That's exactly what we've got here, a renewed Xbox Series X going for just $369.99 all in. That's the best price I've ever seen on Microsoft's latest console. Buy it if: ✅ You're a Game Pass fan

✅ You still want to play physical games

✅ You want the latest and greatest specs Don't buy it if: ❌ You just want to play Game Pass on the cheap



Should you buy a renewed Xbox Series X this Prime Day?

Once you've decided that the Xbox Series X is the console for you, it's time to work out if you want to save extra cash with a renewed model like this. Buying renewed tech from Amazon's official Pre-Owned roster of gadgets is far safer than it used to be. This is a well-respected sustainability scheme that can save you boat loads of cash on high-end tech.

Gone are the days of refurbished tech arriving dusty, malfunctioning, and generally a bit janky - I've bought dozens of second-hand gadgets on Amazon and have never had a problem with the official service. You're also saving the planet at the same time, and that makes everyone feel good.

Amazon's Renewed program is massive, and features professional inspections of every gadget and a 90 day guarantee if something does happen to go wrong. Trust me, if I didn't think this deal was worth the risk, I wouldn't be recommending it to you.

