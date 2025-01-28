Physical games are my jam but this 3 month Game Pass Ultimate deal is just as sweet

I'm still an avid supporter of physical games, but even I can't ignore being a member of every game subscription under the sun. From PS Plus Premium, Nintendo Switch Online, and, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, having access to them all means I get the best of both (physical and digital) worlds.

All these memberships do come at a cost. Which is why Xbox Game Pass deals like this three month Ultimate subscription dropping to just $33.99 at Woot is a more than welcome sight to behold. This code would typically have an MSRP of $49.99, but the Amazon-owned site has dropped $16 off for a limited time.

That saving may not seem like a huge deal. But if, like me, you're already spreading yourself thin with a ton of gaming memberships and physical pickups, even the tiniest of savings can go a long way. Just be sure to grab this while you still can, as it won't be around forever with only hours left on the clock until its gone for good. The best Game Pass deals don't tend to stick around too long, so this is one to grab while it's hot.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Even when I've been on the tightest of budgets, I find it impossible to cancel memberships like PS Plus Premium, for just how fundamentally important it is to my enjoyment of the PS5. While I always prefer the Sony lineup of classic, and modern games, in the past, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has been almost as hard to ignore.



Being able to have the same access to the huge library of Microsoft first-party and third-party games as family and friends has made playing online far less tedious. Instead of going through who has what, and what's cross-platform, I can download Sea of Thieves and sail the seven seas with my favorite PC controller in no time. By side-loading the cloud version of Game Pass onto gaming handhelds like my Steam Deck, I could also pick up where I left off and play from the comfort of my couch, no PC needed.



Whether you'd find the same enjoyment mainly comes down to what games you actually enjoy playing. If you prefer Sony or Nintendo releases that you'll never see on Game Pass, then PS Plus Premium or Nintendo Switch Online are a better fit. However, if you want day-one access to upcoming Xbox Series X games like Avowed (February 18), and later, Doom: The Dark Ages (May 15) then this Woot deal might be right up your alley. Not only can you get access to games upon release as a Game Pass Ultimate Member, but there's a huge library of Game Pass games that are updated each and every month.

Where Game Pass Ultimate will truly get your money's worth, however, is if you love a bit of multi-platform gaming. If you only have an Xbox Series X or S, then the Ultimate package may be overkill. But having the full subscription means you can access day one releases, a huge library of games, add-ons, DLC, and an array of other benefits on Xbox, PC, and through the cloud gaming app.

