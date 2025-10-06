Newegg's Fantastech sale is here to kick Prime Day's butt - these are the six deals PC gamers need to see

Newegg is back in action with its own Fall savings this week, looking to go toe-to-toe with Amazon's Big Deal Days (or Prime Day 2 to you and me) with discounts on everything from TVs to software. I'm more interested in PC gaming, and thankfully this component-focused retailer isn't disappointing.

With processors starting at just $87 and graphics cards from $165, you'll find all the kit you need to build a budget starter rig as well as heavier discounts on upgrade-worthy picks.

I've picked six of my favorite offers from these shelves, but there are reams of discounts to discover. The offers below are where Newegg truly shines, though, coming in cheaper than Amazon on the day of its own party. How rude.

Considering Newegg typically fares better than Amazon for Windows rigs and components things this is well worth a pivot for those hunting down Prime Day gaming PC deals.

Today's best anti-Prime Day deals at Newegg

Top 6 Newegg Fantastech deals

Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse | $73.99 $38.39 at Newegg

Save $35.60 - Yes, it's an older mouse but the Logitech G502 as an enduring reputation as one of the best mice on the market. This is a cheaper wired model, but the value it offers in those extra buttons and tried-and-tested shape is still impressive. Buy it if: ✅ You want a budget mouse

✅ You don't want to compromise on specs

✅ You need plenty of extra buttons Don't buy it if: ❌ You have competitive ambitions Price check: Amazon: $39.99 | Best Buy: $39.99 Read more ▼

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD | $199.99 $159.99 at Newegg

Save $40 - If you want to triple your PS5's storage, the Samsung 990 Pro is the way to go. Yes, this stick has been cheaper, but that was before the prices of SSDs jumped up (and stayed there). I haven't seen this one cheaper than $159.99 all year, and it's usually closer to full price. Buy it if: ✅ You have your own heatsink

✅ You want to stack up PS Plus downloads Don't buy it if: ❌ You have a smaller library Price check: Amazon: $159.99 | Best Buy: $159.99 Read more ▼

KTC 27-inch QHD 165Hz curved gaming monitor | $249.99 $149.99 at Newegg

Save $100 - Just after a simple QHD monitor that can still keep up with faster framerates? This 165Hz KTC model is a bargain in Newegg's anti-Prime Day sale. You're saving $100 here, and picking up a 27-inch curved panel for just $149.99. Buy it if: ✅ You prioritize value for money

✅ You have a mid-range graphics card

✅ You need a USB hub Don't buy it if: ❌ You have a high-end graphics card Price check: Amazon: $169.99 Read more ▼

Corsair TC100 Relaxed gaming chair | $269.99 $229.99 at Newegg

Save $40 - The Corsair TC100 has been a little cheaper in the past, but Newegg has the lowest price on the web right now. This could be one to watch when Prime Day properly land, but for now you're best off with the egg. Buy it if: ✅ You prioritize quality arm rests

✅ You like a more subtle design Don't buy it if: ❌ You have a larger frame Price check: Amazon: $269.99 Read more ▼

Intel Core Ultra 7 265K | MSI MAG Coreliquid A13 | $424.98 $259.99 at Newegg

Save $165 - Not only are you getting a free MSI MAG Coreliquid A13 cooler with this Intel Core Ultra 7, but you're also saving $50 on top. That's an excellent bundle deal for anyone building a rig this Prime Day. Buy it if: ✅ You want a solid all-rounder

✅ You're upgrading a compatible board Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a high-end gaming build Read more ▼

MSI Claw 8 AI+ | $1,099 $1,025 at Newegg

Save $74 - Use promo code FTTE689 for a rare saving on the premium MSI Claw 8 AI+. This one's for those chasing high-end framerates, but it's still difficult to find a saving on that $1,099.99 MSRP outside of major events. Buy it if: ✅ Performance is a priority

✅ You've been waiting for a saving

✅ You prefer a larger screen Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play on Steam Price check: Amazon: $1,225 | Best Buy: No stock Read more ▼

Newegg vs Amazon: who has the better sales?

Newegg's Fantastech sale isn't going to be better than Amazon Prime Day for general shoppers, but if you're in the market for PC kit it could well take the crown. Amazon has a much smaller range of components and its gaming PCs and laptops are restricted as well. I also notice a lot more overpriced configurations of prebuilds at Amazon, whereas Newegg's marketplace system seems to stay level a lot more.

Outside of a few components and prebuilds, though, Amazon is still pulling through. There's a far wider range of more mainstream brands on Bezos's shelves, with gadgets from Razer, Corsair, Logitech, and Asus more likely to be available. While Newegg has lower prices, it focuses on lesser known, more budget-focused brands like RK Royal Kludge and Redragon.

