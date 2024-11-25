These are the best gaming PCs you can buy right now - and I've found all the biggest deals

If you ask me, the best gaming PCs are futureproofed, powerful enough to run today's games, and priced fairly for their specs, not their manufacturer. That's exactly what I look for every time I test a new rig, be it from a smaller brand or a flagship.

I've been reviewing all the latest gaming PCs for years now, and I'm on a hunt to find the greatest configuration of prebuilt components available in a prebuilt package. I've tested the ways RAM can impact gaming performance, I've benchmarked graphics cards, and made processors sweat. Along with all of that, I've assessed how these parts can play with one another inside full gaming PCs so that you know what makes one worth buying. In my testing here at GamesRadar+, there are a few systems that have really stood out.

The best gaming PC I've tested so far is the Maingear Zero Ruby, a beautiful clutter-free chassis with a massive range of components to choose from. There isn't just one winner in this world, though, and this year's holiday offers are driving down the expected prices of DDR5-compatible, 40 Series GPU-packing configurations to new lows. I've gathered all my favorite PCs across a range of price points and brands - from the monster that is the Alienware Aurora R16 to cheaper starter rigs like the iBuyPower Slate.

Maingear Zero Ruby

The Maingear Zero Ruby's cableless design and modern innards make it a tour de force of a gaming PC, no matter the configuration you pick. The range spans from an RTX 4060/AMD Ryzen 5 7600X, all the way up to an RTX 4090/AMD Ryzen 9 9950X, so you're spoiled for choice. The Ruby is our favorite because it cuts right down the middle in terms of value and power. Tested Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D | RTX 4070 Super | 16GB DDR5 RAM Benchmarks: Fire Strike: 40,219 | Time Spy: 18,697 Today's best Black Friday deal: $3,334 $2,833 at Maingear Read full review | Compare Black Friday deals

iBuyPower Slate

iBUYPOWER's Slate range gets you modern specs that are almost always discounted. This is a brand that's been making gaming PCs for 25 years, and while you can get more affordable PCs, the fact that iBUYPOWER's rigs are well built and widely available is a big pro point. They're excellent value and even run nice and quiet too. Tested Specs: Intel Core i7-14700F | RTX 4060 Ti | 16GB DDR5 RAM Benchmarks: Fire Strike: 29,721 | Time Spy: 13,402 Today's best Black Friday deal: $1,199 $999 at Walmart Read full review | Compare Black Friday deals

Acer Predator Orion

The Acer Predator Orion 7000 has been a long-standing favorite of ours, and although its 2023 version was loud, it comes in some amazing configurations. Offering high-end power without a bulky chassis and plenty of connections, this is a fantastic halfway point. Tested Specs: Intel Core i9-13900K | AMD Radeon RX7900 XTX | 32GB DDR5 RAM Benchmarks: Fire Strike: 46,139 | Time Spy: 30,577 Today's best Black Friday deal: $1,749.99 $1,449.99 at Best Buy Read full review | Compare Black Friday deals

Origin Chronos V3

Origin's Chronos V3 isn't the cheapest PC out there, but it's an absolute powerhouse for a small-form-factor desktop. This is one for those looking to squeeze a PC into an awkward space, but still achieve 4K greatness. Tested Specs: Intel Core i9-13700K | RTX 4080 | 32GB DDR5 RAM Benchmarks: Fire Strike: 42,326 | Time Spy: 25,960 Today's best Black Friday deal: $2,899.99 $2,299.99 at Newegg Read full review | Compare Black Friday deals

Alienware Aurora R16

The R16 packs excellent performance and a far more efficient design, but its limited upgradeability means it's only for those who just want to buy a PC and be done with it. There are plenty of configuration options available, and you bet that slick RGB has made a return as well. Tested Specs: Intel Core i9-13900K | RTX 4090 | 64GB DDR5 RAM Benchmarks: Fire Strike: 44,625 | Time Spy: 30,763 Today's best Black Friday deal: $1,999.99 $1,399.99 at Dell Read full review | Compare Black Friday deals

Today's best Black Friday gaming PC deals

Yeyian Yumi | $1,199.99 $699.99 at Newegg

Save $500 - This PC has been one of our favorite deals-prone machines for a while now, and its currently one of my favorite deals you'll find in any Black Friday sale. It's especially good if you've never owned a gaming PC before, because it's a perfect starter DDR5 platform for you to upgrade in the future. Specs: Intel Core i5-12400F, Nvidia RTX 4060, 1TB SSD, 16GB of DDR4, 650W PSU Buy it if: ✅ You want modern specs on a budget

✅ You want DDR5 compatibility

✅ 1TB is enough for you Don't buy it if: ❌ You want DDR5 out of the box

❌ You want to play in 4K max settings



iBUYPOWER RDY Slate 6 Mesh | $1,199 $999 at Walmart

Save $200 - This is a very affordable DDR5 machine that packs a combination of my favorite CPU for most players, and an RTX 4060 GPU. There's a lot of value in this version because it has a liquid cooler, something that even the newer and pricier versions of the iBUYPOWER Slate don't have. Specs: Intel Core i5-13600KF, Nvidia RTX 4060, 1TB SSD, 16GB of DDR5 Buy it if: ✅ You want a great processor for 4K gaming

✅ You don't mind leaning on DLSS

✅ You want liquid cooling Don't buy it if: ❌ You want more RAM

❌ You want a faster SSD



HP Omen 25L | $1,499 $1,299 at HP

Save $370 - This may only be rocking an RTX 4060 in it, but its 14th Gen i7 CPU makes it pretty great value for money versus other PC deals I've seen in the last few weeks. Not bad for a sleek white chassis, either. Specs: Intel Core i7-14700F, Nvidia RTX 4060, 1TB SSD, 16GB of DDR5 Buy it if: ✅ You'd like premium parts

✅ You play CPU-intensive games

✅ A white gaming PC is on your Christmas list Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the most powerful parts

❌ You want a better GPU for the money



Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 | $2,079.99 $1,449.99 at Lenovo

Save $630 - We have a new title holder for cheapest 4070 Super build ahead of Black Friday, and it's this Lenovo Legion Tower 5. This is the same price that the MSI Aegis down below was over the last few weeks, and it's dropped just as the other build has risen. What great timing! Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Processor, Nvidia RTX 4070 Super, 1TB SSD, 16GB of DDR5 Buy it if: ✅ You want 1440p and 4K potential

✅ You'd like DDR5 out of the box

✅ 1TB of storage is enough Don't buy it if: ❌ You want liquid cooling



ABS Kaze Ruby + Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2, Unknown 9: Awakening | $2,399.99 $1,949.99 at Newegg

Save $450 - You get an awful lot for your money here. An RTX 4080 Super build rarely drops below $2,000, but throw in one of the year's best games in the form of Space Marine 2 for no extra cost? What an early bargain. Specs: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super, AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, ABS 1000W Gold PSU, MSI B650-VC V2 DDR5 Motherboard Buy it if: ✅ You want top-drawer gaming power

✅ You're okay with air-cooling

✅ You haven't bought Space Marine 2 yet Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather wait for the RTX 50 Series

❌ You don't have a 4K setup

Maingear Zero Diamond RGB LCD Limited Edition | $3,334 $2,833 at Maingear

Save $501 - This limited edition offer from Maingear is currently sold out, but it's a healthy sign that we might see more Black Friday offers in the Zero range this Black Friday. This could come back in stock, so keep an eye out. Specs: RTX 4070 Ti Super, AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, 48GB of DDR5, 2TB SSD Buy it if: ✅ You want a white PC

✅ You want a limited edition build

✅ An LCD cooler appeals to you Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a white GPU as well

❌ You'd like similar specs for less cash

How I test gaming PCs

(Image credit: Future)

When I review a full gaming PC I tackle it in a few different ways. As you can imagine, there's a lot to test out to make sure the full system is getting a workout. The graphics card and processor are pivotal for gaming, but the memory, storage, and cooling are all underrated, and before I come to a verdict, I need to see how all of these elements play with one another. While we've outlined how we test gaming PCs in our full hardware policy, I'll give you another rundown here.

To begin with, there are general usage tests. For starters, I'll pretty much adopt whichever PC I'm testing as though it was my own. This means using it for all my work tasks, as well as any content creation I do after hours. Yes, that means gaming too, and can mean playing loads of different types of games on it. Content creation can give gaming PCs a workout, with video editing and streaming being intensive tasks. I'll do a mix of all of these things and look for certain metrics, or note down any problems I spot to do with temperature control or performance slow-downs.

Next, comes formalized software benchmarking tests that are designed to target each component of the PC. To test the CPU, we'll use Cinebench, to test the RAM, we'll check out some numbers and XMP profiles in the BIOS, as well as CPU-Z. SSD testing is done with CrystalDiskMark, and we use 3DMark to run the GPU and overall configuration of parts through its paces.

Finally, come the gaming-centric FPS stress tests. We use Hitman World of Assassination, Returnal, Total War: Warhammer 3, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Cyberpunk 2077 for these, and use their built-in benchmarking tests to compare a PC's performance to other builds we've tested. We'll crank all of the settings in these titles up to full, take a score, and then play around with ray tracing and DLSS to see how the results change.