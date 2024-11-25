These are the best gaming PCs you can buy right now - and I've found all the biggest deals
If you ask me, the best gaming PCs are futureproofed, powerful enough to run today's games, and priced fairly for their specs, not their manufacturer. That's exactly what I look for every time I test a new rig, be it from a smaller brand or a flagship.
I've been reviewing all the latest gaming PCs for years now, and I'm on a hunt to find the greatest configuration of prebuilt components available in a prebuilt package. I've tested the ways RAM can impact gaming performance, I've benchmarked graphics cards, and made processors sweat. Along with all of that, I've assessed how these parts can play with one another inside full gaming PCs so that you know what makes one worth buying. In my testing here at GamesRadar+, there are a few systems that have really stood out.
The best gaming PC I've tested so far is the Maingear Zero Ruby, a beautiful clutter-free chassis with a massive range of components to choose from. There isn't just one winner in this world, though, and this year's holiday offers are driving down the expected prices of DDR5-compatible, 40 Series GPU-packing configurations to new lows. I've gathered all my favorite PCs across a range of price points and brands - from the monster that is the Alienware Aurora R16 to cheaper starter rigs like the iBuyPower Slate.
The 5 best gaming PCs
1. Maingear Zero Ruby ★★★★★
The Maingear Zero Ruby's cableless design and modern innards make it a tour de force of a gaming PC, no matter the configuration you pick. The range spans from an RTX 4060/AMD Ryzen 5 7600X, all the way up to an RTX 4090/AMD Ryzen 9 9950X, so you're spoiled for choice. The Ruby is our favorite because it cuts right down the middle in terms of value and power.
Tested Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D | RTX 4070 Super | 16GB DDR5 RAM
Benchmarks: Fire Strike: 40,219 | Time Spy: 18,697
Today's best Black Friday deal: $3,334 $2,833 at Maingear
2. iBuyPower Slate ★★★★
iBUYPOWER's Slate range gets you modern specs that are almost always discounted. This is a brand that's been making gaming PCs for 25 years, and while you can get more affordable PCs, the fact that iBUYPOWER's rigs are well built and widely available is a big pro point. They're excellent value and even run nice and quiet too.
Tested Specs: Intel Core i7-14700F | RTX 4060 Ti | 16GB DDR5 RAM
Benchmarks: Fire Strike: 29,721 | Time Spy: 13,402
Today's best Black Friday deal: $1,199 $999 at Walmart
3. Acer Predator Orion ★★★★
The Acer Predator Orion 7000 has been a long-standing favorite of ours, and although its 2023 version was loud, it comes in some amazing configurations. Offering high-end power without a bulky chassis and plenty of connections, this is a fantastic halfway point.
Tested Specs: Intel Core i9-13900K | AMD Radeon RX7900 XTX | 32GB DDR5 RAM
Benchmarks: Fire Strike: 46,139 | Time Spy: 30,577
Today's best Black Friday deal: $1,749.99 $1,449.99 at Best Buy
4. Origin Chronos V3 ★★★★
Origin's Chronos V3 isn't the cheapest PC out there, but it's an absolute powerhouse for a small-form-factor desktop. This is one for those looking to squeeze a PC into an awkward space, but still achieve 4K greatness.
Tested Specs: Intel Core i9-13700K | RTX 4080 | 32GB DDR5 RAM
Benchmarks: Fire Strike: 42,326 | Time Spy: 25,960
Today's best Black Friday deal: $2,899.99 $2,299.99 at Newegg
5. Alienware Aurora R16 ★★★★
The R16 packs excellent performance and a far more efficient design, but its limited upgradeability means it's only for those who just want to buy a PC and be done with it. There are plenty of configuration options available, and you bet that slick RGB has made a return as well.
Tested Specs: Intel Core i9-13900K | RTX 4090 | 64GB DDR5 RAM
Benchmarks: Fire Strike: 44,625 | Time Spy: 30,763
Today's best Black Friday deal: $1,999.99 $1,399.99 at Dell
Today's best Black Friday gaming PC deals
- Newegg: DDR5 PCs under $900
- Best Buy: Thermaltake builds starting at $699
- Dell: Alienware Aurora builds under $2,000
- Walmart: Multiple PCs under $,1,000
- Amazon: RTX 4060 builds starting from $799
- GPUs: Nvidia and AMD cards on offer
- CPUs: AMD Ryzen and Intel chips under $300
- RAM: 32GB DR5 kits for under $100
Yeyian Yumi | $1,199.99 $699.99 at Newegg
Save $500 - This PC has been one of our favorite deals-prone machines for a while now, and its currently one of my favorite deals you'll find in any Black Friday sale. It's especially good if you've never owned a gaming PC before, because it's a perfect starter DDR5 platform for you to upgrade in the future.
Specs: Intel Core i5-12400F, Nvidia RTX 4060, 1TB SSD, 16GB of DDR4, 650W PSU
Buy it if:
✅ You want modern specs on a budget
✅ You want DDR5 compatibility
✅ 1TB is enough for you
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want DDR5 out of the box
❌ You want to play in 4K max settings
iBUYPOWER RDY Slate 6 Mesh | $1,199 $999 at Walmart
Save $200 - This is a very affordable DDR5 machine that packs a combination of my favorite CPU for most players, and an RTX 4060 GPU. There's a lot of value in this version because it has a liquid cooler, something that even the newer and pricier versions of the iBUYPOWER Slate don't have.
Specs: Intel Core i5-13600KF, Nvidia RTX 4060, 1TB SSD, 16GB of DDR5
Buy it if:
✅ You want a great processor for 4K gaming
✅ You don't mind leaning on DLSS
✅ You want liquid cooling
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want more RAM
❌ You want a faster SSD
HP Omen 25L | $1,499 $1,299 at HP
Save $370 - This may only be rocking an RTX 4060 in it, but its 14th Gen i7 CPU makes it pretty great value for money versus other PC deals I've seen in the last few weeks. Not bad for a sleek white chassis, either.
Specs: Intel Core i7-14700F, Nvidia RTX 4060, 1TB SSD, 16GB of DDR5
Buy it if:
✅ You'd like premium parts
✅ You play CPU-intensive games
✅ A white gaming PC is on your Christmas list
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want the most powerful parts
❌ You want a better GPU for the money
Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 | $2,079.99 $1,449.99 at Lenovo
Save $630 - We have a new title holder for cheapest 4070 Super build ahead of Black Friday, and it's this Lenovo Legion Tower 5. This is the same price that the MSI Aegis down below was over the last few weeks, and it's dropped just as the other build has risen. What great timing!
Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Processor, Nvidia RTX 4070 Super, 1TB SSD, 16GB of DDR5
Buy it if:
✅ You want 1440p and 4K potential
✅ You'd like DDR5 out of the box
✅ 1TB of storage is enough
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want liquid cooling
ABS Kaze Ruby + Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2, Unknown 9: Awakening | $2,399.99 $1,949.99 at Newegg
Save $450 - You get an awful lot for your money here. An RTX 4080 Super build rarely drops below $2,000, but throw in one of the year's best games in the form of Space Marine 2 for no extra cost? What an early bargain.
Specs: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super, AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, ABS 1000W Gold PSU, MSI B650-VC V2 DDR5 Motherboard
Buy it if:
✅ You want top-drawer gaming power
✅ You're okay with air-cooling
✅ You haven't bought Space Marine 2 yet
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd rather wait for the RTX 50 Series
❌ You don't have a 4K setup
Maingear Zero Diamond RGB LCD Limited Edition | $3,334 $2,833 at Maingear
Save $501 - This limited edition offer from Maingear is currently sold out, but it's a healthy sign that we might see more Black Friday offers in the Zero range this Black Friday. This could come back in stock, so keep an eye out.
Specs: RTX 4070 Ti Super, AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, 48GB of DDR5, 2TB SSD
Buy it if:
✅ You want a white PC
✅ You want a limited edition build
✅ An LCD cooler appeals to you
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want a white GPU as well
❌ You'd like similar specs for less cash
How I test gaming PCs
When I review a full gaming PC I tackle it in a few different ways. As you can imagine, there's a lot to test out to make sure the full system is getting a workout. The graphics card and processor are pivotal for gaming, but the memory, storage, and cooling are all underrated, and before I come to a verdict, I need to see how all of these elements play with one another. While we've outlined how we test gaming PCs in our full hardware policy, I'll give you another rundown here.
To begin with, there are general usage tests. For starters, I'll pretty much adopt whichever PC I'm testing as though it was my own. This means using it for all my work tasks, as well as any content creation I do after hours. Yes, that means gaming too, and can mean playing loads of different types of games on it. Content creation can give gaming PCs a workout, with video editing and streaming being intensive tasks. I'll do a mix of all of these things and look for certain metrics, or note down any problems I spot to do with temperature control or performance slow-downs.
Next, comes formalized software benchmarking tests that are designed to target each component of the PC. To test the CPU, we'll use Cinebench, to test the RAM, we'll check out some numbers and XMP profiles in the BIOS, as well as CPU-Z. SSD testing is done with CrystalDiskMark, and we use 3DMark to run the GPU and overall configuration of parts through its paces.
Finally, come the gaming-centric FPS stress tests. We use Hitman World of Assassination, Returnal, Total War: Warhammer 3, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Cyberpunk 2077 for these, and use their built-in benchmarking tests to compare a PC's performance to other builds we've tested. We'll crank all of the settings in these titles up to full, take a score, and then play around with ray tracing and DLSS to see how the results change.
I've been reviewing gaming PCs for years now and joined GamesRadar+ as a Hardware Editor in 2022. Since then, I've had my hands full benchmarking, comparing, and configuring desktop PCs and their components across the full price spectrum. With a keen eye for value and the real-world benefits of each component, I've been hunting down the best PCs on the market for years.
🔴 Live updates
The best gaming PC deal this Black Friday?
You can spot this featured in the selection above, but it might well be the best pound-for-pound gaming PC deal this Black Friday - especially if you're looking to buy your first-ever rig, or you haven't upgraded in ages and you're on a tight budget.
For $699 (the price of a PS5 Pro), you get a DDR5 compatible machine that you'll be able to play the latest games on, and you'll also be able to upgrade it with plenty of RAM, storage, and CPU power as time goes on. Thanks to the RTX 4060 graphics card, you'll have access to all of Nvidia's latest upscaling and frame-generation wizardry too.
Specs: Intel Core i5-12400F, RTX 4060, 1TB SSD, 16GB of DDR4 RAM
Yeyian Yumi gaming PC |
$1,199.99 $699.99 at Newegg
Want a couch and TV setup? This is a game changer
Plugging a gaming PC into a TV is a great way to enjoy games like you would on a console, and if you have a TV with a high refresh rate, it's as good as investing in a solid gaming monitor.
This handy invention makes gaming on a PC from the couch so, so much better if you want to use a mouse and keyboard. I've even used it for working from home and planning a summer holiday with my girlfriend sitting next to me.
It's essentially a USB hub built into a carbon fiber worktop, which sits atop some memory foam cushions. You get the benefit of six USB 3.0 ports in total, which is plenty for plugging in all those essential gaming accessories. It's currently seeing a Black Friday discount, so it's worth investing in now while it's cheap.
Couchmaster CYCON2 |
$189 $179 at Amazon
Why switch to PC gaming?
In the last five years, I've converted to playing basically all of my games on a PC, when I used to be a self-confessing PlayStation fanboy. I have a lot of friends who ask me why PC gaming has been so much more appealing lately, and I always have a few reasons for them.
Simplicity and convenience
Consoles lean so heavily on the fact that they're simple and easy to use, but I don't think people realize how convenient it is to plug in a PC (especially a prebuilt one), and get playing. Windows 11 isn't a perfect operating system, and yes there is a bit of a learning curve to running games on PC, but it really is as easy as plugging in, setting up, and installing the games you want to play. It's no different from playing a console game, and you actually have more control over the settings you care about. That's a faff to some, but added convenience to me.
You don't need to learn the layout of a motherboard, you don't have to build the thing yourself. PC gaming has never been more simple or convenient, and when consoles like the PS5 Pro stray into the tech-enthusiast lane, the PC world offers a lot more benefits if you want to get nerdy about it all.
The best of both worlds
A gaming platform is only as good as the games on it, and these days, everything is on PC. Xbox has adopted its "everything is an Xbox" strategy, meaning you can access the Game Pass library on any machine you want. PlayStation is putting its flagship titles on PC, and Steam and Epic continue to have a slew of indie games and unmissable experiences on them.
Plus, have you ever compared the deals on Steam to the ones on the PlayStation digital store? It hurts to think how much money I burned before making the switch to PC.
Accessories
There are loads of reasons to switch to a PC, but one of my favorites as someone who reviews gaming peripherals is the sheer scope of controllers, audio devices, and other accessories you can hook up to a PC to enhance your gaming experience. Talk about keypads, mice, keyboards, or stream controllers - you can play the way you want, and the way that's comfortable for you. Consoles are so much more limited in this respect, and for me, it's a reason to make the switch.
And we're off! Let's start with a deal at... Amazon?
Let's get things rolling with a deal at Amazon - which we might not see too often. Black Friday gaming PC deals don't tend to be the best at the world's largest retailer, and the prices for equivalent specs at Newegg, Best Buy, and Walmart are almost always better.
Still, allow me to present to you an MSI Codex R2, which, if you're looking for a 4060 Ti build, is pretty reasonable. You will come up short in a CPU fight against some of the other deals we've spotted as we head into Black Friday, but what I especially love about this is the price. I'm a firm believer that you don't need to spend over a grand to get a playable gaming PC at this time of year, and this PC (just about) proves that.
Specs: Intel Core i5-14400F, RTX 4060 Ti, 16GB of DDR5, 1TB SSD
MSI Codex R2 |
$1,999.99 $999.99 at Amazon
How to choose a gaming PC
If you've never been a PC gamer before, choosing a gaming PC can be a tough task, especially because all of the component names and serial numbers can seem like hieroglyphs. Doing some wider research can be a big help - whether that's YouTube explainers, or reading reviews, or just googling something you're unsure of.
The main thing I'd recommend having a handle on are what all the major components of a PC do, and who the biggest players are. From there, you can look at your setup, and think about what you'd use a gaming PC for. Is there a certain resolution you're targeting? Is there a certain type of game you're planning on playing more than others? Are you going to be using the PC for any content creation tasks or other intensive programs?
From there, it's all about finding the best value for money, and luckily, if you read enough of our coverage, we try to do that part for you to ensure you're getting a good deal when you checkout.