RTX 4070 gaming laptops are plummeting in price ahead of new 50-Series launches

RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals have always been some of the more interesting offers on the shelves, and the last few months have shown how quickly these mid-range configurations can hit entry level prices with the help of a few sales. As the world of the best gaming laptops prepares to be shaken by new RTX 50-Series machines, some of my favorite models are seeing massive price cuts with both Best Buy and Dell getting in on the action.

The cheapest among them is the HP Victus 16, a $1,499.99 machine taking an impressive $600 discount at Best Buy this week. That leaves us at just $899.99 right now, a price I was celebrating even over Black Friday last year. While it's been $50 cheaper for a few days in December, this is still one of the best prices I've ever seen on an RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal.

If you're after something a little hardier, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is also invited to the party. With $620 off the original $1,999.99 MSRP, this OLED-toting slimline speedster has ticked all the way down to a record-low $1,379.99 sales price at Best Buy. That's a return to its lowest price yet.

Square in the middle, we have the Dell G16 - another budget-minded laptop, but one that goes over the HP Victus's specs with an i9 processor, and a faster QHD+ display. This $1,299.99 sale price (was $1,699.99) has been doing the rounds for a few months now, but it's clinging onto the shelves this week, offering a lucrative $400 saving.

HP Victus 16 RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,499.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $600 - This is only the third time I've seen the HP Victus 16 drop under $900 and while it was $50 less back in December this is still one of the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals I've seen so far. It's a cheaper build with a lower quality screen, but if you're going for framerate performance it's excellent value. Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 144Hz FHD display Buy it if: ✅ You prioritize framerates over fidelity

✅ You plug in to an external monitor

✅ You're economical with storage Don't buy it if: ❌ You prioritize display quality

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 16-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,999.99 $1,379.99 at Best Buy

Save $620 - For just $80 more than the Dell G16 below, I'd seriously recommend going with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16. This is a record-low price on the RTX 4070 configuration where I've only ever seen it hit $1,440 in recent sales. In fact, I've only ever spotted this rate once before today, and it's never been cheaper. Specs: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ OLED display Buy it if: ✅ Screen quality is a priority

✅ You travel regularly with your laptop

✅ You still want speedy framerates Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the full RTX 4070 experience

Dell G16 16-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,699.99 $1,299.99 at Dell

Save $400 - This $400 discount on the Dell G16 has been on and off the shelves for a while now, but it seems to be sticking more and more. It's an excellent saving, bumping up your processor to an older, but still powerful, 13th Gen Intel i9 and offering up a faster, higher resolution display than the HP above. Specs: Intel Core i9-13900HX | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ display Buy it if: ✅ You keep a few games downloaded at a time

✅ You want a speedy display

✅ You use a headset Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't like loud fans

Should you buy an RTX 4070 gaming laptop in 2025?

(Image credit: Future)

Yes, RTX 50-Series machines are on their way - but if you're looking to buy a rig for as close to $1,000 (and hopefully less) as possible I'd still recommend keeping an eye on RTX 4070 gaming laptops. After all, these are still more than capable of taking on the latest games in medium or high settings at full QHD resolution and, in all likelihood, newer upcoming releases will far outpace these models in their price tags.

Until RTX 50-Series gaming laptop deals are fully underway, the previous generation still has a lot to offer. Even the RTX 4050 version of the HP Victus 16 I tested managed to stay over 100fps in lighter games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider in both high and highest settings. It even hovered above 60fps in Returnal benchmarks. With an RTX 4070 under the hood, the cheapest of machines can still spit out more than playable framerates.

Upcoming RTX 5070 gaming laptops could pose some issues if they're massively outpacing the previous generation at only slightly higher price tags. You're going to be shopping at the bottom end of the price range to secure that kind of machine, though, potentially paying roughly the same as today's Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 sales price for a rig without that slick OLED display and slimline portable design.

If you're going all out on performance, it's well worth holding off until the new generation settles into its benchmarks. However, if you're looking to upgrade your whole experience, with a premium chassis, durable build quality, and high-end display, value is likely going to side with the older RTX 40-Series generation for a lot longer.

I'm also rounding up all the best Asus gaming laptops and the best Alienware laptops on the market. Or, take a look at the best Razer laptops for a more premium build.