Framework's modular gaming laptop finally gets an Nvidia GPU upgrade kit, and the whole thing is starting to make sense

Framework devices have been bouncing around the gaming laptop market for some time now, but just like that DVD logo they never quite managed to hit the corner in a satisfying manner. I've dismissed them as overly expensive, fiddly, and risky for a long time, but a new RTX 5070 module seems to be making good on Framework's promise.

The company has just launched a new Framework 16 gaming laptop for $1,499 but it's also selling a separate (and backwards compatible) RTX 5070 GPU for installation. That means you can jump into the ecosystem now and (it seems) never buy another gaming laptop again. If you're lucky enough to have already invested in Framework's vision, though, you can boost your GPU for a tidy sum of $700. Hey, it's cheaper than a whole new rig.

I'm delighted to be proved wrong.

I admit, I'm still a little concerned about the idea of one brand holding all the cards when it comes to incremental upgrades. After all, you do pay a premium on your configuration compared to traditional pre-built devices. If I were to buy a Framework 16 right now, I'd be putting a hell of a lot of trust into one brand to make it worth my while over the years.

This is a big step forward, though. I do want a future where gaming laptops are just as upgradeable as the best gaming PCs, and I expect anyone who has been buying portable rigs for as long as I have would largely agree.

Sure, GPU prices are insane and motherboard incompatibilities can throw an entire build plan out the window in a single generation. More options are better than none, though, and I'm tired of leaving perfectly good screens, chassis', and keyboards to rot when my laptop configuration just can't keep up any more.

(Image credit: Framework)

So far, Framework's modules have generally stuck to components that have, in one form or another, been upgradable in different machines before. User-accessible SSD and RAM bays are nothing new. The GPU has always been a sticking point, though.

Alienware tried it with earlier generations of its Area-51M machines, but never came through with actual workable upgrades when it came time to make the swap. MSI made a solid case for upgrading an MXM graphics card with its Titan range a few years back. Asus went a different route, launching the XG Mobile - an eGPU designed to act as a secondary graphics station that cost less to upgrade over time.

Nothing really stuck and Framework's looking pretty sticky today.

Those reservations I held about Framework when it first tap-danced onto the scene a few years ago have been weakened. It looks like the brand has stuck the course and can actually deliver on what it promised. I'm still wary of investing so much cash into an ecosystem that's only been shipping product since 2021. I have tins older than this brand in my cupboard.

However, we've got a rare piece of good news here and I'm going to hold onto it. If you don't want to invest in a whole new rig every few years, things could be about to get a whole lot more interesting.

