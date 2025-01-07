Alienware Area-51 gaming laptops make a return at CES

Alienware's Area-51 gaming laptops have been absent for the shelves for years now, with the most recent Area-51 MR2 only ever seeing an RTX 20-Series graphics card. The brand is bringing the beast back to town this year, with a new range of 16-inch and 18-inch machines sporting Nvidia's 2025 GPU set and Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX and Ultra 9 275HX processors.

The 18-incher will launch with Alienware's latest quad fan design, propelling up to 37% more air through the system while also reducing operating noise by 15%. Throwing those top of the range components in with a total power level of 280W (10W more than the Alienware M18 R2) will make for a seriously speedy machine. On paper, this looks like one of the best gaming laptops heading our way in 2025, especially if the prestige of previous Alienware Area-51 rigs holds up.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Dell) (Image credit: Dell) (Image credit: Dell)

There's enough power in here to send the Area-51 to the moon and back, and in true Alienware fashion the brand has kitted its machine out with true space vibes. An anodized metallic chassis reflects light in a manner inspired by the aurora borealis. That's combined with that classic Alienware RGB running through the rear cooling shelf and logo. There's more from those LEDs as well - a window beneath the main chassis reveals the internal fan system with full AlienFX lighting. It's not going to be seen too much during everyday use, but it's a continued nod to the PC / laptop hybrid system of the original Area-51 machines.

The 18-inch Alienware Area-51 will ship with a QHD+ display running at a blistering 300Hz refresh rate, while the 16-inch model bumps that speed down to 240Hz.

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell is keeping quiet on upgradeability. The original Area-51m machines launched with that sweet promise of future proofing - a promise that was never particularly fulfilled. Limited upgrade options meant that these components could only be swapped out for a select few options, a disappointment that eventually saw the model phased from the shelves. Last year's Alienware M16 R2 and Alienware M18 machines are staying put on the shelves for now (though with new Nvidia GPUs on the market we could see further refreshes in a few months time), so the Area-51 is looking to satisfy those after extra power rather than upgradeability at the moment.

The 2025 Area-51 will join both of these Alienware gaming laptops in Q1 of this year, with high-end configurations at $3,199. The base model will follow with entry level components at $1,999.

Keeping an eye on the other brands this CES? We're also rounding up all the best Razer laptops and best Asus gaming laptops on the market. Or, for something more permanent, take a look at the best Alienware PCs available.